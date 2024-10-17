Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Commercial Capital

Dubai is the UAE's most bustling and populous city, and it also happens to be one of the main commercial, tourism and financial hubs of the Middle East. The city's GDP expanded by 3.2% annually, in the first half of 2023 to reach US $60.9 billion. It is generally driven by sectors such as transport, trade, financial services, accommodation, and food services, property, information and communication, and manufacturing.

In January 2023, Dubai launched the Dubai Economic (D33) Agenda, which aims to make Dubai a global digital economy leader, one of the fastest growing and most attractive global business centers, and a center for sustainability and economic diversification. The successful implementation of all of D33's programs is expected to double Dubai's economy by 2033. In order to fuel this economic plan, the city must also transition to clean and renewable energy sources. Here are a few of Dubai's own strategies and roadmaps, which dovetail off of the UAE's federal plans.

1. Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 is set forth to source 100% of its energy needs from clean resources by 2050, aiming to position Dubai as a worldwide hub for clean energy and green economic practices. Dubai has already achieved 16.1% clean energy mix by the end of 2023. Central to this strategy is the development of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,projected to be the world's largest solar energy producer from a single location, targeting more than 5,000 MW output by 2030 with an investment of AED 50 billion (equivalent to over US $13.6 billion). The strategy is built on five main pillars: enhancing infrastructure, establishing supportive legislation, creating the AED 100 billion Dubai Green Fund for clean energy investments, developing skills through global training programs with partners like IRENA, and adopting an environmentally friendly energy mix. The use of clean coal is expected to be wound down, after COP28 commitments. The city is on track and expected to surpass its 2030 target of achieving 25% clean energy mix. By 2030, the city expects to have 27% of its power generated from clean renewable energy sources.

2. Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050

The Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 outlines a bold vision to render Dubai carbon-neutral with the world's smallest carbon footprint by 2050. The detailed roadmap employs advanced technologies and considers socio-economic impacts to achieve its goals, including creating a clear trajectory for becoming a carbon-neutral economy, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for emission reduction, making strategic investments, and evaluating the socio-economic ramifications of the strategy. This strategy aligns with the Paris Climate Accords and dedicates Dubai to curtailing greenhouse gas emissions across the Emirate, in an attempt to meaningfully contribute to global efforts in combating climate change.

An important project within this strategy is Dubai's first green hydrogen plant, commissioned in May 2021. The US $14 million project is a public-private partnership between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy. The green hydrogen plant covers an area of 10,000 square meters at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The green hydrogen plant harnesses the solar PV generated electricity from the Phase 1 of the Solar Park to produce hydrogen using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis during the day. It has the capacity to produce 20kg of hydrogen per hour. The green hydrogen is stored and used to complement DEWA's energy storage capability for energy shifting to meet electricity generation demand. The project demonstrates the successful production of green hydrogen from solar power. Hydrogen is a low-carbon fuel source, that can help difficult-to-abate sectors lower their emissions.

3. Dubai Waste-to-Energy Project

Managed by the Dubai Waste Management Centre, the Dubai Waste-to-Energy Project represents a pioneering initiative in transforming city waste into electrical power by converting 45% of the emirate's municipal waste into renewable energy. The AED 4 billion ($1.1 billion USD) project was inaugurated in July 2023, and is poised to treat 1.9 million tonnes of waste each year, setting a global record for the largest operational capacity.

Set to be fully completed in 2024, this project will produce enough renewable energy to supply electricity to 135,000 households, aligning with the waste diversion goals of Dubai Municipality and marking a significant step towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly urban environment.

In February 2022, the Dubai government approved a AED 74.5 (equivalent to $20.3 billion USD) budget to support its waste management strategy, spanning 2021 to 2041. The two-decade strategy promotes innovation in waste management, recycling and energy conservation. The strategy envisages private-sector contributions to make up 95% of the planned budget, a total of AED 70.5 billion (equivalent to $19.2 billion USD).

4. Dubai's Green Mobility Strategy

Led by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai's Green Mobility Strategy aims to significantly expand the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Dubai to foster sustainable transportation across the city. Since the launch of the EV Green Charger Initiative, EV ownership in Dubai has skyrocketed from just 14 vehicles in 2015 to over 25,929 by December 2023. The RTA has developed a long-term vision to achieve net-zero emission public transportation in Dubai by 2050, underlining the city's commitment to green mobility as a cornerstone for a sustainable future.

5. Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the seventh such plan since 1960, emphasizes well-being, prosperity, and sustainable growth for the city's future. From a modest population of 40,000 in 1960, Dubai has grown exponentially to 3.3 million by 2020, with its urban area expanding 170-fold since then.

This 2040 Urban Master Plan envisions the Emirate's population nearly doubling to serve as a home for 5.8 million people by 2040. To serve this growing population the Master Plan looks to double green and recreational spaces, allocating 60% of Dubai's area to nature reserves, and establishing green corridors to enhance connectivity. It aims to expand the land designated for education and healthcare by 25%, the land covered by hotels and tourist activities by 134%, and public beach areas by 400%.

The Master Plan seeks to position the Emirate to become the world's best destination for lifestyle, leisure, tourism and investment. The next two decades will see developments that will create an integrated smart city that services the needs of the people, placing resident's happiness at the forefront. The plan outlines five large urban centers. Deira and Bur Dubai is considered the first urban center that preserves the city's historical essence, traditions and heritage. The second center is Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, which will be developed into a global financial hub. Dubai Marina and JBR is the third center, dedicated to developing as a center of tourism, entertainment, leisure and hotel hospitality. The fourth center is Expo 2020, acting as an engine for economic growth and an international gate for exhibitions and events. The fifth and final center is Dubai Silicon Oasis, which is positioning itself as the knowledge and innovation center dedicated to attracting talent and ambitious minds from around the world.

The Master Plan also integrates the Hatta Development, prioritizing the preservation of Hatta's unique natural surroundings to enhance the area's biodiversity, protect its landscapes, and maintain ecological balance. Focused on creating sustainable housing with ample greenery and community amenities to improve residents' quality of life, the Plan is aiming for balanced regional growth and comprehensive urban development by 2040.

Dubai's commitment to sustainability extends to enhancing its infrastructure, increasing the use of clean energy in building operations, and promoting waste recycling to foster a circular economy. The Dubai Metro is an automated, driverless, electrically powered transit system that contributes to reducing carbon emissions and easing traffic congestion, partly powered by renewable energy sources, including solar power, since 2009. To promote sustainable transportation options, the city has also rolled out a combination of hybrid and electric public transportation options and is aiming for 20% of all vehicle journeys in Dubai to be made by autonomous vehicles by 2030.

6. Dubai's First Green Hydrogen Plant

In 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government approved a new national hydrogen strategy which envisages the country producing 1.4 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2031, and 15 million tonnes by 2050. It's aiming to become one of the world's top ten green H2 producers by 2031. Hydrogen, which can be produced from renewable energy and natural gas, is expected to become a critical fuel around the world, as countries and industries transition to a low-carbon world. Hydrogen is one of the most potent energy carriers available in the world today, containing more energy by mass than fossil fuels. This energy is released when hydrogen combines with oxygen and the by-product could be nothing more than water vapor, while providing energy to help economies to grow while minimizing the negative impacts on the environment.

Not all hydrogens are created equal though. Blue and grey hydrogen is produced from natural gas and is not considered a low-carbon option, while green (and pink) hydrogen is typically considered low-carbon and are both derived from splitting water molecules through electrolysis using renewable and clean energy. The green hydrogen process does not produce carbon dioxide, and when used in a fuel cell, the only by-product it produces is water. Pink hydrogen follows the same production process as green hydrogen, except that instead of renewable energy, it is powered by nuclear energy.

Whether hydrogen is a clean fuel entirely depends on whether it uses renewable energy or fossil fuels to create it. Unfortunately in the world today, over 90% of the hydrogen produced is made using fossil fuels; thus, it is imperative that as production scales, it is important to focus on using renewable sources to produce green hydrogen. That said, if green hydrogen can become the mainstay hydrogen energy source, there is real potential for hydrogen to be a game-changer in the world's journey towards net-zero, due to the simple fact of its forecasted prevalence. According to some estimates, hydrogen could meet up to 24% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Green hydrogen is particularly interesting for application in hard-to-electrify sectors such as aviation, shipping, cement, transportation, and steel manufacturing. Achieving meaningful emissions reductions will require a combination of all types of low-carbon hydrogen production.

Becoming a major hydrogen economy involves some significant investment and infrastructure development. Hydrogen infrastructure includes production facilities, carbon capture equipment, carbon pipelines, carbon sequestration sites, transmission lines, and hydrogen pipelines.

Second, hydrogen is a new fueling technology, that does not yet have the infrastructure in place to transport or store the hydrogen. As such, fuel cell powered electric vehicles (FCEVs), which are powered by hydrogen, will require an entirely new network of hydrogen filling stations, similar to that of present day gas stations. Early movers will define global standards, select technologies and capture and oversize share of the early market. Time will tell what role Dubai and the UAE will carve out for itself on the global hydrogen market stage.

7. The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority

In early 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued instructions to establish the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority with the ambition of Dubai being ranked among the top 10 cities globally leading environmental and resource sustainability indices by 2033. The new authority is meant to promote sustainable practices across various sectors, preserve biodiversity, expand natural reserves and green spaces in Dubai, and ultimately build a strong foundation for the growth of a green economy in Dubai, while enhancing the Emirate's role in the global fight against climate change. The new authority has also been entrusted with the task of enhancing Dubai's preparedness for the future.

This article was originally published on Lucidity Insights, a partner of Entrepreneur Middle East in developing special reports on the Middle East and Africa's tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems.