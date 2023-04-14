Sharjah-Based BEEAH Education Invites Sustainability Innovators From Around The World To Participate In Its Future Pioneers Awards 2023

The Future Pioneers Awards aim to showcase sustainability ideas that can have positive impacts on communities.

BEEAH Education, a subsidiary of Sharjah-based sustainability and digital expert BEEAH Group, has announced the 2023 edition of The Future Pioneers Awards that aims to recognize ideas and projects that could shape the future of sustainability.

The awards have been divided into two sections- to individuals and groups, including school students, university students, and professionals from various industries, and to small, medium and large-scale organizations, from governments and ministries, to public and private sector companies.

Applicants can participate individually or as a group if they fulfill the criteria for any of the four award categories, which include a mobile application, prototype or invention, social media campaign, and documentary video category.

The mobile application category requires an original, interactive app designed and developed by the individual/group that reflects the chosen theme and represents digital innovation.

In the prototype or invention category, the project must offer a solution to a challenge under the chosen theme, use safe and environmentally friendly materials, be well-assembled and in excellent working condition, and have a mock-up resembling the finished product.

The social media campaign category requires creative and original content on two platforms, a clear plan, and meaningful name, and good engagement.

Finally, the documentary video category requires a 15 to 30-minute video showcasing a scenario with a clear message, script, intent, and inspiration, as well as clear visual composition and sound effects.

In the corporates section, the Future Pioneers Awards aim to recognize corporate establishments that are making a difference and showcase their contributions as an inspiration for entities across the region and the world. These awards are given in four categories- best sustainable organization, best sustainable office or building, best sustainable environmental or CSR program, and best sustainable solution.

"The Future Pioneers Awards celebrate and recognize the sustainable efforts and achievements of people who are committed to making a difference for a better future," said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group. "As a sustainability pioneer, the BEEAH Group aims to encourage individuals who are innovating and implementing solutions that tackle emerging challenges. With UAE observing 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, we believe awards like the Future Pioneers Awards will support and advance our national goals for a net-zero, sustainable tomorrow."

Having aimed to to set new standards for sustainable excellence for over a decade, the Future Pioneers Awards -which was previously known as the Environmental Excellence School Awards- is being staged under the patronage of H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and President of the American University of Sharjah.

BEEAH Education was launched as a new business vertical of BEEAH Group at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) during the 2023 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). The subsidiary aims to consolidate and enhance the group's efforts to empower and recognize individuals, schools, institutions, corporations, and government entities in the field of sustainability.

