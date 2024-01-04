It is paramount for startups to thoroughly evaluate their short-term expansion goals, and align it with their overall long-term aims to avoid changes in strategic direction, and ensure commitment to the expansion.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Expansion is an important stage of any startup. It sets the foundation for leveraging untapped demand, thereby, diversifying a company's customer base, increasing sales, boosting investment potential, and discovering new ways of competing in the market more effectively. Startups in the Middle East and North Africa have raised US$384 million in November 2023 alone (discounting the debt rounds), representing a 180% increase month-on-month and the trust in their growth potential.

Whether expanding to a new geography or introducing a new product/service line, startups must formulate an appropriate strategy and execute their due diligence to minimize the risk of squandering time, money, and resources, while making an informed expansion decision based on the available data and future projections. Here are a few things to evaluate before deciding whether to expand your startup:

1. Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) TAM refers to the total number of prospective consumers for the goods or services offered by a business- also known as the total market demand. On the other hand, SAM signifies the portion of the TAM that a company can access with its business model. Both values are essential for assessing the monetary viability of a business idea. These calculations are important to know, because the TAM helps understand a startup's total growth potential, which can inform further expansion. Meanwhile, the SAM can assist in planning for short-term growth into new domains by comprehending the total potential revenue that can be achieved today, while considering resource and market segment prioritization.

2. Existence of target audiences Startups should strategically identify and prioritize distinct customer groups during expansion, considering unique use cases, demographics, and needs. A prime example is Spotify's expansion, where the company adapted its service to new markets by targeting specific audience preferences. Instead of merely replicating its existing service, Spotify incorporated local music trends and artists, aligning its offerings with regional tastes and cultural nuances. This approach not only ensured a robust product-market fit, but also resonated strongly with its new user base.

3. Aligning long-term vs. short-term goals Expanding a startup can be a daunting experience with many unforeseen challenges. Therefore, it is paramount for startups to thoroughly evaluate their short-term expansion goals, and align it with their overall long-term aims to avoid changes in strategic direction, and ensure commitment to the expansion.

4. Competition presence Analyzing existing or upcoming competitors in the new expansion area is crucial for startups to determine their expansion success. Competitor analysis can help highlight potential opportunities and threats to understand key revenue streams, improve on learnings, service unaddressed customer needs, and hone a competitive advantage over existing players in the market.

5. Balancing funds, growth, and profit Expansion can destabilize a startup's normal operations for a while; therefore, maintaining balance is crucial especially in funds, scalability, and profit. Prior to expansion, startups need to ensure that they have enough funds to expand, while striking the right balance of scaling and managing cash flow. Initially profit might fall due to the increase in expansion costs; however, this must be accompanied by reduced operating costs over time, and an increase in revenue from sales due to the expansion. Maintaining balance also means considering risk-absorption capabilities of the startup. This will include evaluating if the startup can prevent significant risks to its current customer base, cost structures, and other vital elements in case achieving expansion goals are not met or delayed.

Related: Staying The Course: Increasing Enterprise Agility In An Age Of Uncertainty

6. Operations and supply chain readiness Given the bootstrapped nature that startups usually operate with, it is vital to ensure that operations and supply chains function smoothly during expansion. Therefore, startups need to ensure that these processes are established beforehand to enable quick product/service delivery, better availability, and enhanced service for a good first impression towards new customers as well as existing customers who might be trying out a new product/service.

7. Legal and regulatory compliance Legal landscapes can differ between areas, so startups need to establish regulatory compliance, especially if expanding to a country. Local regulations can be complex and challenging to navigate without prior knowledge. From tax and employment, to intellectual property and data privacy, startups need to consider legal elements in their expansion area to minimize negative impacts such as costly legal disputes or potential halts on business operations.

8. Technology and infrastructure Technology and local infrastructure have great potential to facilitate a startup's expansion. Therefore, examining an area's existing and planned technology and infrastructure developments before expanding into it can help startups identify the appropriate timing of their entry as well as if local demand is sophisticated enough to accept their product/services.

9. Talent Attracting and retaining the right talent is one of the most challenging and critical elements to any startup– more so when expanding. New staff need to be trained to uphold the startup's values, and some existing employees may need to transfer to the new location. All this will require time and resources. Likewise, the company culture needs to be maintained in the expansion area to sustain performance and productivity.

10. Cultural implications When expanding to new locations, startups must account for cultural differences, which influence shared beliefs and practices. This entails hiring staff fluent in the local language, training employees to align with local customer interaction norms, adapting intellectual property, and adjusting networking and company structures, all while upholding the startup's core values. A good example is Airbnb which exemplifies this approach in its global expansion. The company went beyond merely understanding local cultures to actively embracing them, tailoring its services to resonate with the cultural context of each market. This strategy not only fostered local relevance, but significantly enhanced the appeal of their offerings globally.

Related: Six Lessons To Learn From UAE-Based Ogram's Expansion Into Greece