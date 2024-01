Founder and CEO, Zofeur

Bunty Monani is the founder and CEO of Zofeur . Zofeur is the world's first on-demand mobility platform for all car-related needs and the first pay-per-minute chauffeur service, now available in Dubai, UAE. The on-demand platform offers a wide range of services, including hiring a personal chauffeur with no minimum usage commitment, picking up and dropping off cars at the garage, arranging for vehicle inspection, moving cars from A to B, and more. The company has now expanded its services to Abu Dhabi as well.