Bunty Monani
Founder and CEO, Zofeur
Bunty Monani is the founder and CEO of Zofeur. Zofeur is the world's first on-demand mobility platform for all car-related needs and the first pay-per-minute chauffeur service, now available in Dubai, UAE. The on-demand platform offers a wide range of services, including hiring a personal chauffeur with no minimum usage commitment, picking up and dropping off cars at the garage, arranging for vehicle inspection, moving cars from A to B, and more. The company has now expanded its services to Abu Dhabi as well.
