The CEO of Yango Group Daniil Shuleyko has just touched down in Dubai, the company's headquarters, marking his 95th flight for the year. In just a few days, he'll be boarding his 96th — a fitting reflection of the pace at which he leads the Yango Group. Under his guidance, the company has transformed from a ride-hailing app into a global digital ecosystem spanning mobility, e-commerce, food delivery, fintech, entertainment, and more, across 30 countries in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Europe, and beyond.

For Daniil, constantly being on the move is a hands-on approach that has become a core of Yango's strategy. "I believe that to build solutions tailored for diverse markets, you must spend a lot of time on the ground", he explains. "Every market is unique, with its own culture, challenges, and consumer needs. To succeed globally, we must first succeed locally. That means diving into the specifics of each place, from deeply understanding consumer lives to learning challenges our partners, drivers, couriers face every day, and the realities of the communities we serve."

FROM RIDE-HAILING TO ECOSYSTEM THROUGH HYPERLOCALITY

Yango Group's origins lie in ride-hailing, where it quickly rose to prominence in emerging markets. Since its launch in 2018, the company has completed over 630 million rides and registered more than 1 million drivers on its platform. Yet, it has rapidly evolved beyond its ride-hailing roots.

"The growth of ride-hailing has been phenomenal, but we soon realized that ride-hailing is just one of the touchpoints in people's daily lives. The future is not in isolated services; it lies in building a connected ecosystem — products that work together to make life more convenient and efficient", Daniil explains. "Today, Yango is much more than getting from Point A to Point B. We've introduced Yango Drive, a fast-growing car rental marketplace; Yango Maps, a robust navigation service; Yango Play, our streaming platform; and Yango AI solution designed to transform how businesses operate. These are joined by Yasmina, our AI-powered virtual assistant that brings human-like interactions to life, Yango Pay, our e-wallet solution that simplifies transactions, and many more. These services and solutions don't just coexist — they amplify one another."

Source: Yango

Expanding further, Yango Group also now provides b2b SaaS and adjacent tech solutions for businesses through its Yango Tech brand. This includes, for example, a Robotics division which delivers automation solutions for warehouse operations; Retail solutions with integrated fulfillment, delivery, and analytics capabilities; Yango Ads, a data-driven advertising platform; and Autonomous delivery solutions that ensure reliable last-mile delivery for business. A key pillar of Yango's growth in many markets, according to Daniil, lies in its hyperlocal approach. While many global tech giants operate on a "one-size-fits-all" model, Yango Group chooses to adapt its services and solutions to each distinct market and community.

"We realized early that a cookie-cutter approach doesn't work. The same service cannot function identically in Dubai, Pakistan, and Peru," he remarks. "Take Lima, for example. The city has a complex transit ecosystem with heavy congestion and informal transport networks. To address this, we partnered with local operators to integrate shared and minibus transport options into our SuperApp which already offered ride-hailing and delivery services. This solution complements existing infrastructure while providing residents with a reliable, efficient way to get around — and 20% of our SuperApp users adopted this feature."

Daniil cites more specific examples from the regions. "In Pakistan some time ago, we introduced a rickshaw tariff — a cultural phenomenon deeply ingrained in daily life. Rickshaws represent an affordable and flexible transport solution, particularly in busy urban areas of the country. Additionally, we collaborated with local artists to create unique branding for this service, incorporating vibrant artwork that reflects the cultural essence of the community. Our aim was not just to promote this option but to pay homage to a deeply rooted tradition while making it conveniently accessible to our users through the app. Another example, in Côte d'Ivoire, the oldest market for our ride-hailing business, many people rely on affordable taxi rides for daily transportation. But if you look deeper, you'll see there's also a growing demand for premium services, driven by the aspirations of an expanding middle class. To address this, we are working closely with our partners — local transportation companies — to develop and modernize fleets in the market, ensuring that we can meet the expectations of this emerging market segment together. Our team did the same with economy rides cars, and as a result, the average age of our partners' vehicles has dropped from around 15 years at the start of our activities to less than 3 years today. We are confident that we will help with other categories of fleet in the country as well."

Daniil Shuleyko is the CEO of Yango Group. Source: Yango Group

Daniil also highlights the company's tailored approach to other services within the ecosystem. "With Yango Food Delivery, we've designed a service that addresses hyperlocal needs rather than just providing basic delivery. In regions dominated by small, family-owned restaurants, we streamlined onboarding processes to empower these businesses to join the platform and thrive. Meanwhile, in other areas, we've tackled logistical challenges, such as ensuring swift delivery in less-developed regions.

Similarly, in the Middle East, Yasmina, our conversational AI assistant, was designed to reflect the local culture and language. Yasmina speaks Khaleeji Arabic fluently and understands cultural nuances, enabling her to engage in natural, meaningful conversations. Beyond simple commands, she helps users manage their schedules, control smart devices, and access contextually relevant information, making her a truly localized and relatable digital companion".

Yasmina, Yango's conversational AI assistant. Source: Yango Group

TO THE FIELDS

This hyperlocal philosophy is a deeply personal commitment for Yango's leadership and extends to the way the company approaches its operations. "I make it a point to spend a lot of time on the ground wherever we start working. When we launched our ride-hailing business in Dubai, I spent time with drivers to learn about their routines, challenges, and aspirations. I stayed nearby, observed their work, and listened to their experiences. Those conversations and firsthand observations provided insights that no report or data set could ever capture," Daniil recalls.

This on-the-ground mindset is embedded in Yango's culture. The company's "Go to the Fields" initiative encourages employees to step into roles such as drivers, couriers, and customer support agents for a day or more. "It's essential to experience the business from the ground up. It's about breaking down barriers between strategy and reality," Daniil says. "I do it myself, too. My last field day was in Lima, where I worked as a driver and earned over $100. But the real value was perspective — experiencing the platform as our partner drivers do. It helped me understand better the areas we need to fix mistakes and improve".

"Initiatives like "Go to the Fields" are fundamental to who we are as a company. They are about fostering a culture where everyone, from leadership to new hires, understands the people and markets we serve", Daniil concludes. "At Yango, we focus on hyperlocality to ensure the value generated by our business positively impacts communities. To achieve this impact, we need to build trust — and trust isn't built from behind a desk. It's built by being present, listening, and learning on the ground."

APPROACH TO EXPANSION

This focus on hyperlocality has been crucial as Yango broadens its service portfolio. Yango's approach to expansion isn't about forcing existing products into new markets but about deeply understanding each market and building solutions tailored to its specific needs. "We don't ask whether our product fits a market," Daniil explains. "Instead, we look at the market itself, the challenges it presents, and the opportunities to assemble the right 'building blocks' from our portfolio of services and technologies. If we see a clear path to create a solution that addresses real problems and delivers value, only then do we move forward."

Daniil Shuleyko is the CEO of Yango Group. Source: Yango Group

"What defines our success is this ability to assemble tailored products for each market," Daniil adds. "We integrate local insights, whether it's cultural preferences, payment systems, or logistical quirks, and ensure every service is a deliberate addition. This way, we're not just adding services to grow our portfolio — we're building ecosystems that solve real problems and create tangible value for the people and businesses we serve."

Daniil highlights how expanding into the B2B space exemplifies this approach. "Serving businesses is a whole different challenge. It requires us to think beyond individual users and design services that deliver value to entire organizations. This approach helped us grow beyond our consumer-facing services and create a more cohesive ecosystem that bridges consumer and corporate needs".

BUILDING A SCALABLE CULTURE

Leading a rapidly growing team of thousands of employees spread across multiple continents presents its own challenges, particularly when it comes to maintaining a cohesive culture within the company.

Apart from the hands-on approach, Daniil strongly believes in empowering regional teams. "The team closest to the ground always knows the market best", he says. "My role is to provide them with the tools, trust, and guidance they need to excel. For instance, our leadership in Peru has developed Yango into an all-encompassing urban transport app. It integrates everything from shared minibuses to tuk-tuks, or specialized cars for pets offering tailored solutions for navigating Lima's unique transportation landscape.

Source: Yango Group

Meanwhile, in Dubai, Yango has become an entirely different platform, focusing on premium ride-hailing services that meet the high standards and expectations of the local market. These examples show how regional teams shape Yango into what their communities need most, all within the framework of our global strategy." However, giving local teams the autonomy to innovate while ensuring alignment with the company's global objectives requires constant balancing.

"It's not always easy to strike the right balance", Daniil admits. "Autonomy comes with risks. Local teams might propose strategies that deviate from the broader vision, and we need to assess whether they complement or conflict with our long-term objectives. But with scale, allowing teams the freedom to make decisions is essential for accountability and ownership." Daniil notes that this approach resonates with employees who join Yango from big tech companies. "When they see the level of freedom we give them, it's often a revelation. For instance, a marketing manager at Yango is trusted with a budget and clear brand guidelines, but they have the autonomy to execute campaigns their way. It's a stark contrast to what they're used to — being handed a rigid plan and told exactly where to place an ad."

This philosophy goes beyond operational efficiency; it's a cornerstone of Yango Group's corporate culture. "We don't hire cogs to simply fit into a machine," Daniil explains. "We hire people who can and want to take responsibility not just for their roles but for the company as a whole. And we trust them—we give them the resources and the freedom to succeed. That's what makes our team and our company stand out." This approach to management requires trust which, Daniil emphasizes, is built through open communication. "Trust is built not just by delegating responsibility but by creating an environment where teams feel comfortable raising challenges and sharing their decisions," he explains. "We hold regular cross-regional meetings and provide platforms where local teams present their strategies and results. This fosters alignment, shared purpose, and cross-market inspiration".

As Yango Group continues to grow, Daniil places increasing emphasis on building communication with employees. "With thousands of employees, some of them will never see me face-to-face. That means I have to create for them a sense of what kind of a company we are building together. I understand that, in many ways, I'm the one who communicates and embodies these principles, so I make it a priority to share as transparently as possible about my work. Whenever I travel, I send messages to the company's messenger channel about my daily routines and the experiences of our teams in the field. It's my way of helping everyone feel connected and aligned with our goals and the ways we manage our work".

Reflecting on the evolving nature of leadership, Daniil noted, "Management has shifted dramatically. Ten years ago, the focus was on creating a personality for partners, shareholders, and investors. Today, it's more important to share your personality with your employees. When your team is small, you can connect with everyone individually. But with thousands of people, you have to find new ways to be present and accessible. The current generation of employees values this connection — they want to see the person behind the title".

Source: Yango Group

FROM SCIENTIST TO CEO

Daniil's unconventional path began in science. He initially pursued a career in research before unexpectedly transitioning into marketing. "My background is in engineering and science, and for a long time, I was certain I'd spend my life as a researcher," he reflects. "But like many young professionals, I needed a job and money, and marketing became my entry point into the business world. That's how I developed skills in communication, public speaking, and strategy. But my technical background has always been an asset and taught me discipline, logic, and precision. These are skills I've carried into every aspect of my career. It gave me the confidence to dive deep into technical conversations whether we're discussing AI development or ride-hailing smart algorithms".

Before becoming CEO of Yango Group, Daniil Shuleyko held several leadership roles at Yandex.

THE ROAD AHEAD

As Yango Group accelerates its global expansion, Daniil Shuleyko remains focused on sustainable growth and ambitious vision: one billion users of Yango services globally within the next decade. "To achieve that, we must stay curious, adaptable, and never lose our hustle spirit," he highlights. "Every day, we optimize in tiny steps — small improvements that compound into significant progress. At the same time, we must keep our eyes open for new opportunities and constantly explore — new geographies, new technologies, new ways of serving our users. The moment we stop looking for ways to grow, we risk losing our startup soul. And that's something we must never let happen."

Reflecting on Yango Group's journey, Daniil remains firmly focused on the road ahead. "Our work is far from done. The opportunities before us are immense, and the ambition is clear: to continue developing a business that doesn't just operate globally but also delivers meaningful impact wherever we go."

