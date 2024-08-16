Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every other day, you will find some CEO or the other on social media touting their 5am head starts, 6am workouts, and intermittent fasting schedules. Health, fitness, and even longevity are increasingly becoming more prevalent among Silicon Valley leaders, and more managers and founders globally are looking for ways to optimize their health and performance.

A few years ago, I was faced with a dilemma: I'd always been active and fit, but for the first time in my life, my body was not responding as well as it used to nor recovering as fast. I was nearing the big 5-0, so that made sense.

I looked far and wide for answers and solutions, researching books and experts who could hold the answer. In my search, I was fortunate to meet Harjit Bahia (who would later become my co-founder at ZOI-ME), a medical professional based in the UK, who would go on to help me regenerate my health. With the help of her team at LONGEVITY-UK and a customized multi-week program, I was moving and living better than ever before.

Eventually, I hit a coveted goal: 10.4% body fat by my 50th birthday. Additionally, I came to notice that there was a significant correlation between health and leadership.

After getting fit and healthy, making decisions had become a much smoother and more rational process, less influenced by stress and external factors. This translated to better business decision-making, creativity, problem-solving, and a more aligned team that knew the mission at hand and persevered toward it.

The effects of fitness and exercise on mental health are well-documented. Exercise, even a brief 10-minute walk, can reduce stress, improve mood, and release endorphins and other neurotransmitters like serotonin.

When 55% of CEOs say they've experienced a mental health issue this year, it is apparent that this is no minor issue, especially when you consider that this is a 24% year-on-year increase.

Regular exercise is reported to boost energy levels and stamina, resulting in lower resting heart rates, improved cardiovascular health, a boosted metabolism, and much more. The result? Your body becomes a "well-oiled machine" that can operate more efficiently for longer thanks to increased operability and stamina.

As a leader, this translates to being able to maintain high levels of productivity throughout the day, handle long hours, and manage the heavy demands of the role more effectively.

Now, as most leaders can attest, being the captain of the ship means that you are expected to work harder and longer than everyone else. This means that personal life and family tend to take a back seat, while they are out chasing success for their company, and earning for their loved ones. This has often resulted in managers and CEOs neglecting their families, friends, and personal lives in an attempt to keep the business, and their livelihood, alive.

This is a widespread problem. In a 2022 survey, executives reported 40% more work-related stress and anxiety, 20% worse work-life balance, and 15% less job satisfaction.

Fit leaders have the benefit of a body that operates more efficiently, meaning work gets done faster, and with fewer mistakes. This means leaders can actually clock out of the office on time, enjoying a veritable work-life balance, even at a senior level of management.

Often, the work environment and employee morale are a reflection of their leader. Harsh, critical inconsiderate leaders put deadlines before people, which creates a very toxic work environment. When mistakes are made, employees are disparaged, instead of being coached on what they did wrong and trained to do better.

Conversely, a fit and healthy manager is usually more centered, empathetic, and enjoys better mental health. This results in a stable and safe workplace where employees are motivated to be creative and risk-takers without the fear of reprimand—a workplace they want to go back to, where they feel valued.

Getting fit will, therefore, help you become a better leader. The connection between health and leadership is veritable.

However, remember that there is no one-size-fits-all, so it is always advisable to do your research and find the right medical professional or clinic for you. They will help you focus on the right biomarkers and key health metrics that will help you turn your health around.

Getting started is the first step.

