Bio

Furqan Athar is the co-founder and Moonshot Maker of ZOI-ME, a longevity clinic where well-being takes a revolutionary turn. With a focus on seven pillars of health, it combines artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics with the latest biotech innovations to shape its clients’ unique health journeys.

Athar is a veteran of his field, who has had a notable impact on Dubai’s retail market over the past 23 years, playing a key role in the development of megaprojects like Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Festival City. His career has seen him work for market leaders such as Majid al Futtaim, KPMG, and PwC.

However, Furqan is also a longevity enthusiast, an advocate of regenerative health, and a conduit for authentic learnings on preventative health, pushing for what he dubs work-life integration, as opposed to work-life balance. He is an enthusiastic proponent of abundance-focused mindsets, biohacking, holistic well-being, and the massive transformative purpose (MTP) school of thought. He openly shares the first-hand transformative longevity journey that he has been on for the past few years.