Dubai's skincare scene has welcomed a transformative addition: the Heleo4 Skin Cellular Detox.

Developed by a team of international dermatologists and biochemists, Heleo4 combines advanced LED light therapy with a proprietary chlorella-based active complex. This synergy aims to detoxify skin cells, stimulate healthy cell division, and restore the skin's natural barrier, addressing issues like inflammation, dullness, and premature aging.

My treatment began with a gentle exfoliation to prepare the skin, followed by the application of the active complex. Subsequently, the Heleo Pro LED Plus device emitted light wavelengths, targeting various skin concerns.. The session concluded with a nourishing cream application, leaving the skin radiant and refreshed. I can report report noticeable improvements after just one session, including enhanced skin tone, reduced fine lines, and a healthy glow. Heleo4 Skin Cellular Detox offers a promising solution for those.

If you seek to combat the effects of urban stressors on your skin, book this treatment at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, Umm Al Sheif Road 49, Dubai.

