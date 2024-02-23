You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's become rare to find someone who hasn't been to Georgia (the country, not the American state)- over the last few years, the country has become a bit of a hotspot, thanks to its visa-free status for many nationalities. The appeal shows, as the nation's hospitality and tourism industry has been thriving. Figures released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia revealed that 7.1 million people visited the country in 2023, marking a 30.3% increase from the previous year. And it is in this bustling space that the Radisson RED Tbilisi started welcoming guests in August last year.

Its General Manager, Ivica Lovric, agrees with the aforementioned healthy tourism numbers, and notes that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region specifically has been a great driver of traffic. "Georgia has made strides in welcoming tourists, ensuring they have a comfortable and memorable experience," Lovric says, "The hospitality of the locals, combined with the affordabil- ity of the destination, makes it an attractive choice for travelers seeking unique and budget-friendly experiences. The MENA region accounts for 4% of all visitor trips to Georgia, with a significant increase compared to 2019. The increasing popularity of Tbilisi and Georgia among international tourists suggests a growing interest from diverse regions, including the MENA, drawn to the country's cultural richness, natural beauty, and warm hospitality."

Located in a 100-year-old former post office building on the Davit Aghmashenebeli Avenue, the Radisson RED Tbilisi features an imposing façade with wrought iron balconies and modern, black, Crittal-like windows. "Comprising 111 rooms across four floors, the hotel offers a range of accommodations, from standard rooms to junior suites," Lovric adds. "Each room showcases Radisson RED's distinctive design ethos, emphasizing innovative solutions. Guests will discover an array of paintings inspired by the rich history of Tbilisi, crafted by a local artist. The balconies feature the unique Tbilisi design known as 'Shushabandi,' while an Italian courtyard adds a touch of tradition. Other distinctive Radisson RED brand elements, like the iconic red telephones, contribute to the overall aesthetic."

While Radisson RED Tbilisi is definitely an oasis for leisure travelers, it also caters to the needs of business guests, with it offering a host of amenities tailored for productivity. Strategically situated in the old town with proximity to the city's business hubs, travelers can easily conduct business here, and use it as a hub for networking and collaboration. "Our hotel has three fully equipped meeting venues with latest technology, wonderful catering, and a 700 sq. m. courtyard that can accommodate 500 people for receptions, closed parties, and big events," Lovric notes. "We attract young entrepreneurs with fresh and innovative ideas as well as startups, and we're also a place where business- people meet and network. Recently, we successfully hosted events for the American Chamber of Commerce, several pharmaceutical companies, software developers, insurance companies and many others."

But, of course, when in Tbilisi (even if you're on a business trip), it would be hard to resist exploring the vibrant city beyond the confines of the hotel. With its irresistible charm and a captivating blend of history, culture and food, there are plenty of experiences to indulge in when you're not working in Tbilisi. Lovric doesn't shy away from singing his city's praises, saying, "Georgia boasts a rich history, with Tbilisi being a city where ancient architecture coexists with vibrant, modern energy. Explore the charming Old Town with its cobblestone streets, historic churches, and sulfur baths that have been soothing visitors for centuries." The General Manager also makes a note of the food one can experience here. "Georgia's culinary scene is a sensory delight, with Tbilisi at the heart of it," he says. "Indulge in traditional dishes like khachapuri (cheese-filled bread) and khinkali (dumplings), while sipping on the world-renowned Georgian wines, produced in the region's lush vineyards."

With such delights on hand, guests at the Radisson RED Tbilisi can rest assured about having a pleasurable experience while staying in the Georgian capital, and they'd also be privy to Lovric's characteristic hospitality, which has been honed over a career of many years in the industry. "I started my career in hospitality as a night receptionist, with a clear vision and mission to become General Manager of a hotel," he reveals. "Thankfully, Radisson Hotel Group has supported me on this challenging and exciting journey. All the experiences that I had along the way, travelling around the world, meeting different people and cultures, serving our dear guests and leading teams of wonderful people, have made me into the person that I'm today." Lovric's career trajectory makes him seem especially apt to be the General Manager of Radisson RED Tbilisi- and guests at this property can certainly look forward to his warm reception.

Recommended by the GM

Ivica Lovric, General Manager of Radisson RED Tbilisi, gives the low-down on what to expect from this property

BUSINESS

"Nestled within the hotel outlet, The Posta Cafe provides an optimal setting for co-working. Moreover, the Posta Cafe extends its offerings with a dedicated business center. Visitors have the flexibility to effortlessly integrate work and leisure, savoring our exclusive lunch menu and exploring various amenities. Radisson RED Tbilisi boasts three well-appointed meeting spaces, accommodating up to 65 individuals, ideal for events and intimate gatherings. Additionally, the courtyard can host up to 500 guests, providing a versatile outdoor venue for various occasions and the venue itself already became the hot spot of the city."

FOOD

"The first level of Radisson RED Tbilisi houses the Posta Restaurant and Bar, showcasing a fusion of traditional Georgian and international flavors, with a strong focus on sharing dishes that are very traditional and popular among Georgians. Serving as the hotel's communal focal point, Posta is a vibrant space where visitors and locals gather to socialize, collaborate, indulge in delicious meals, and enjoy refreshing beverages. On sunny days, guests have the option to dine outdoors in the courtyard, unwind with friends, indulge in snacks and beverages, and immerse themselves in the charming local atmosphere. Especially popular are the alia sandwich and POSTA Ice Cream, which truly stand out for their richness and variety of flavors. On the other hand, our new concept in Posta Café offers high-end quality coffee for coffee lovers, a dessert bar, healthy morning and lunch specialties, while during the evening, guests can enjoy our snacks selection as well as a large variety of Georgian wines."

DOWNTIME

"Georgia boasts a reputation for its traditional architecture, culinary delights, artistic scene, and a breathtaking setting where the Caucasus Mountains converge with the Black Sea shores. Tbilisi, the capital, mirrors the city's intricate and lengthy history. Its architectural landscape spans from Eastern Orthodox churches and elaborate art nouveau structures, to Soviet Modernist buildings and a charming, cobblestoned Old Town. Notable landmarks like the Bridge of Peace, the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, and Narikala Fortress (a reconstructed fourth-century stronghold overseeing the city) join various cultural institutions: the Georgian National Museum, National Gallery, Lado Gudiashvili Exhibition Hall, Marjanishvili Theatre, Vaso Abashidze State New Theatre, Rustaveli Theatre, and the Opera and Ballet Theatre of Tbilisi. Explore these attractions by day or night, as the city illuminates with vibrant energy. Nightclubs play a significant role in the modern culture of Tbilisi, with the world-famous Bassiani being a notable example. All the mentioned attractions and locations are conveniently situated in close proximity to our hotel, ensuring a convenient experience for our guests."