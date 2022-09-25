Entrepreneur Escapes: Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Walk into the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels on a sunny morning in the capital of Belgium, and it's almost impossible to not be taken in by the grandiose atrium at the center of this post-modernist edifice.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels

A seven-story-high skylight allows natural light to flood over this particular space, which is easily one of the most striking aspects of this building designed by Belgian architect Michel Jaspers in 1989. But that's not the only thing about this hotel that will impress you if you stay as a guest here- rest assured that you'll also be finding yourself bowled over by the service you'll be getting here from General Manager Herman Klok and his team.

From a more practical standpoint, regardless of whether you're in Brussels for work or leisure, you'd want to be stay at a location that gives you easy access to all of what the city has to offer, and in that regard, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels certainly doesn't disappoint. "We are fortunate to be within walking distance of the Grand Place of Brussels (a UNESCO heritage site), the Royal Opera House (La Monnaie), the Royal Galleries, and the most beautiful museums of the city," Klok explains. "Our guests are also spoiled for choice when it comes to shopping and dining in the immediate vicinity of the hotel."

But when it comes to food, guests at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels don't have to look too far for options, Klok notes. "Our property is a culinary destination in itself with two restaurants," he explains. "Eneko Basque showcases the signature recipes of three-starred chef Eneko Atxa for guests to enjoy premium modern Basque cuisine. Meanwhile, Shanghai Kitchen offers typical dishes from this particular Chinese region in an elegant setting where you can watch the chef in action behind his kitchen counter."

Image courtesy Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels.

According to Klok, 60% of guests who stay at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels are visitors who are in the city for business. The hotel itself houses a large conference center that can accommodate up to 500 guests, which only adds to the allure it presents for the B2B segment of its clientele. Of course, its provision of technologically-sound rooms and other incentives -like corporate rates- also help. "We strive to meet the changing needs of our clientele, especially in challenging times, when we all have to adapt to new standards, regulations, or rapidly changing lifestyles and work practice," Klok adds.

Such efforts are a clear reflection of the Radisson mantra when it comes to hospitality, and it's one that is especially adhered to by Klok and his team at this hotel. "Guest satisfaction is at the heart of our commitment, and among our most appreciated services, our Clefs d'Or concierge and his team bring a genuine personalization and added value to the guest experience," Klok says. "With 15 years of experience and a great passion for his profession, Gregory Van Bulck has the keys to the city, and he is attentive to the needs and tastes of each visitor to guide them in the activities to enjoy during their stay, or to organize the smallest details of it."

Keeping all of this in mind, it's safe to say that the next time you're in Brussels, whether it be for business, leisure, or bleisure, you now know the address you need to head to- Klok and his team at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels will be waiting.

Image courtesy Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels

The Executive Summary: Q&A with Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels General Manager Herman Klok

What can business travelers expect at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels?

"We offer nine room categories, ranging from 27 to 110 square meters:

Collection Room

Superior Room collection (located on our top floor)

Family Room

Premium Room collection (can accommodate 3 guests)

Executive Room collection (access to the executive lounge)

Junior Suite • Suite

Premium Suite

Presidential Suite

Guests staying in Collection Executive rooms and Suites benefit from exclusive access to our Executive lounge. Business travelers also enjoy free high-speed wifi, a comfortable desk, an espresso machine and tea tray, and 24/7 room service is available. One of our most spacious Suites, as well as the Presidential suite, feature a kitchenette, which is very convenient for longer stays."

