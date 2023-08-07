Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There's a reason everyone dreads doing their taxes. It's a difficult and confusing process, made even worse if you're a busy entrepreneur. Forbes revealed entrepreneurs revealed that among their ten most burdensome problems, four of them are related to taxes. If you'd like to get a better grasp on all things taxes from the comfort of your own home, The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle can help.

Packed with 15 informative courses filled with 123 hours of instruction, The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle gives a well-rounded education on all things tax preparation and deduction. And right now, this bundle can be yours for just $29.99 (reg. $375) — that's just $2 a course.

The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle provides you with a ton of courses to help get you up to speed on the ins and outs of the confusing process of tax preparation, as well as the part you really care about — tax deductions. And you can access them all from the comfort of your own home right on your device, so there's no need to head back to the classroom.

This bundle offers courses like Income Tax Schedule C Small Business Sole Proprietor 2023, taught by real-life CPA Robert Steele. It focuses on tax prep for those that are self-employed, helping you identify things like business expenses and Schedule C income. From there Robert also teaches another important element of tax — credits! — with Tax Credits: Family & Dependent Tax Credits 2023, which schools you on all the important tax credits you need to know about. There's also a six part Tax Preparation 2022-2023 and many more courses included.

Snag the 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle, on sale now for just $29.99 (reg. $375), and get these informative tax courses for just $2 a course.

Prices subject to change.