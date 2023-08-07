Tackle Taxes With This Prep and Deduction Bundle With Courses Just $2 Each Get help with self-employed taxes with this informative bundle, now $29.99.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There's a reason everyone dreads doing their taxes. It's a difficult and confusing process, made even worse if you're a busy entrepreneur. Forbes revealed entrepreneurs revealed that among their ten most burdensome problems, four of them are related to taxes. If you'd like to get a better grasp on all things taxes from the comfort of your own home, The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle can help.

Packed with 15 informative courses filled with 123 hours of instruction, The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle gives a well-rounded education on all things tax preparation and deduction. And right now, this bundle can be yours for just $29.99 (reg. $375) — that's just $2 a course.

The 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle provides you with a ton of courses to help get you up to speed on the ins and outs of the confusing process of tax preparation, as well as the part you really care about — tax deductions. And you can access them all from the comfort of your own home right on your device, so there's no need to head back to the classroom.

This bundle offers courses like Income Tax Schedule C Small Business Sole Proprietor 2023, taught by real-life CPA Robert Steele. It focuses on tax prep for those that are self-employed, helping you identify things like business expenses and Schedule C income. From there Robert also teaches another important element of tax — credits! — with Tax Credits: Family & Dependent Tax Credits 2023, which schools you on all the important tax credits you need to know about. There's also a six part Tax Preparation 2022-2023 and many more courses included.

Snag the 2023 Tax Preparation & Deduction Super Bundle, on sale now for just $29.99 (reg. $375), and get these informative tax courses for just $2 a course.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Taxes Tax Tips Finance Self-Employment

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business Culture

Your Meeting Culture Needs to Change — This Strategy Can Improve Your Team Dynamics With Less Work and Time

Meetings are boring for nearly everyone involved. Here's how to change the culture of your meetings.

By Dionne Van Zyl
Marketing

How ChatGPT Can Quickly Solve These Top 5 Blog Writing Mistakes

You can elevate your blog creation with ChatGPT. Discover how AI swiftly solves top mistakes in SEO, storytelling and engagement for impactful content.

By Ron Lieback
Business News

The Company That Took Remote Work By Storm Is Telling Employees to Return to the Office

Zoom announced that workers living within 50 miles of a company office must go in at least two days a week.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

These 15 Mom and Pop Restaurants Are the 'Hidden Gems' of American Cuisine

From green miso sea bass in an Adobe house built in 1756 to the best pancakes in Arizona, these local restaurants are must-taste stops.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Health & Wellness

A Drab Office Environment Kills Productivity. Here Are 3 Ways to Upgrade Your Workspace.

Work environment can have a significant impact on performance.

By Aytekin Tank