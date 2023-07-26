If you need to cut back on your IT spending while keeping productivity high, consider the deal on this high-spec HP desktop.

Computers are an essential operating cost, but you might be spending more than you need. If you want to cut back on your IT spending, try equipping your employees with high-quality refurbished devices. A basic, brand-new, low-spec office computer costs an average of $400 — according to business.org — or you could get a computer with some impressive hardware at a fraction of the cost.



This refurbished HP ProDesk 600 can shoulder quite a lot of work, and it's marked down to $209.99.

Keep productivity high and costs low with this high-performance desktop. This HP ProDesk 600 is powered by an Intel i7-4770 processor and 16GB of DDR3 memory. Put it to work running essential productivity software like Microsoft Office or more demanding apps for design or content creation.



The spacious 480GB SSD lets you safely store essential files locally. You may have company cloud storage, but now you can keep backups saved on your computer so there's less opportunities for data loss.

Windows 10 Pro comes pre-installed, but you may be able to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro if you want premier security features like Bitlocker encryption.

This computer may be refurbished, but that doesn't mean it's easy to tell it has been used. The "A" rating means it's in near-mint condition, with minimal to zero signs of scuffing on the case. It even comes with a keyboard, mouse, Warranty Card, and Wi-Fi Dongle.

Don't over-invest in your computer hardware.



Get a refurbished HP ProDesk 600 on sale for $209.99 (reg. $289).

