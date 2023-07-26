Save Your Business Money With This High Quality, Refurbished HP Desktop, Just $209.99 If you need to cut back on your IT spending while keeping productivity high, consider the deal on this high-spec HP desktop.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Computers are an essential operating cost, but you might be spending more than you need. If you want to cut back on your IT spending, try equipping your employees with high-quality refurbished devices. A basic, brand-new, low-spec office computer costs an average of $400 — according to business.org — or you could get a computer with some impressive hardware at a fraction of the cost.

This refurbished HP ProDesk 600 can shoulder quite a lot of work, and it's marked down to $209.99.

Save your business money with refurbished desktops.

Keep productivity high and costs low with this high-performance desktop. This HP ProDesk 600 is powered by an Intel i7-4770 processor and 16GB of DDR3 memory. Put it to work running essential productivity software like Microsoft Office or more demanding apps for design or content creation.

The spacious 480GB SSD lets you safely store essential files locally. You may have company cloud storage, but now you can keep backups saved on your computer so there's less opportunities for data loss.

Windows 10 Pro comes pre-installed, but you may be able to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro if you want premier security features like Bitlocker encryption.

This computer may be refurbished, but that doesn't mean it's easy to tell it has been used. The "A" rating means it's in near-mint condition, with minimal to zero signs of scuffing on the case. It even comes with a keyboard, mouse, Warranty Card, and Wi-Fi Dongle.

Get a quality business computer for less than $250.

Don't over-invest in your computer hardware.

Get a refurbished HP ProDesk 600 on sale for $209.99 (reg. $289).

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Computers Technology desktop computers

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Truly Unprecedented': If You Are Hoping to Score a Lionel Messi Soccer Jersey, You Are Going to Wait a Very Long Time

The soccer superstar's authentic Inter Miami jersey is sold out through October.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'So Very Tragic': Coast Guard Calls Off Search For Man Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jaylen Hill.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Branding

Is Elon Musk Pushing His Luck? Why Twitter's Rebrand to 'X' Might Resemble These 6 Rebranding Fails

Successful rebrands require a deep understanding of consumer sentiment and a clear vision for the future.

By Kevin Kaminyar
Starting a Business

How This Coach Helps His Clients Become 7-Figure Earners

Learn how to create a resilient, future-proof business with Seth Czerepak.

By Terry Rice
Collaboration

How to Improve Your Relationships — Both Personally and Professionally

We all want better relationships, but sometimes achieving them is harder than it looks. Here are four things you can do to resolve conflict more quickly and ensure the people you care about know you care.

By Amy M Chambers