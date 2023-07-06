Ahead of Prime Day, Get a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro License for Just $29.97 Upgrade your PC with this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for only $29.97.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether trying to prevent e-waste or simply attempting to save a few hundred bucks, a refurbished computer is a great option when it comes time to get a work computer. And if you've purchased one recently, you're in good company, as Statista estimated that refurbished electronics are the consumer goods category that generated the highest revenue in 2022.

The only drawback to these more affordable computers? They often don't come with the latest operating system. This Microsoft Windows 11 Pro deal provides a license for your computer for only $29.97 (reg. $199), but you'll have to act fast. This deal is only good during our version of Prime Day, and while there's no coupon code required, you need to act before it's over on July 14.

Let Microsoft Windows 11 Pro elevate your PC to another level. Even though your refurbished device feels new to you, this upgrade will keep it current. It's particularly great if you're using this PC for work purposes, thanks to Windows Hello for Business, which offers management tools for remote deployment, multi-factor authentication, and support for certificate-based authentication. All of these combine to make remote working a little more convenient.

Aside from making work smoother, you'll also gain peace of mind with improved security features. Enhanced security perks include the Microsoft Information Protection integration feature that ensures your data is safe from leaks and the BitLocker Encryption. This tool encrypts your data on your hard drive so it can be read elsewhere.

Elevate your older PC with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, available during our version of Prime Day for just $29.97 (reg. $199), no coupon code required, now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

