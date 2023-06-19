Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Travel Age West reports that 61% of Americans will be taking at least a week-long trip this summer. And while it's difficult for entrepreneurs to get away, laptops make it possible to bring work with you so you can still stay in touch just in case there are any fires you need to put out while you're away.

If you're already spending a lot to head out on vacation but are in need of a new laptop to make sure you can tackle work challenges on the road, a refurbished model can be a perfect solution. And if you're in the market for a business-oriented laptop, you can score the refurbished 14" Dell Latitude 5490 for just $329.99 (reg. $499) just in time for summer travels.

The Dell Latitude 5490 is a laptop ready to tackle all of your work tasks. It has a sleek 14-inch screen display that allows for immersive visuals and viewing content on a wide screen with FHD resolution, from emails to your favorite shows. The screen also boasts a narrow bezel.

This refurbished model comes with Windows 10 Pro, so you'll be able to run all the most popular and universal applications easily, and Wi-Fi allows you to connect wirelessly or via Ethernet wherever you are.

This model, which hails from 2018, is packed with 256GB of SSD storage capacity, so so you can keep your important files on the computer itself. It also comes with built-in security, so you can know that your important data and business information will be safe on all your journeys.

This refurbished Dell Latitude 5490 laptop is perfect for working on the go, and now it's $329.99 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

