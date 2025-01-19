Oris brought together six influential women from around the globe to celebrate Miss Piggy's legacy as a cultural icon.

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Oris unveils its newest collaboration with The Muppets, highlighting the iconic Miss Piggy, with the launch of the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition.

Building on the success of last year's ProPilot X Kermit Edition, this vibrant timepiece celebrates boldness, confidence, and glamour. Featuring a striking pink dial adorned with a baguette diamond at 12 o'clock, it exudes a perfect blend of elegance and luxury.

The ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition comes in a 34.00 mm stainless steel case and is powered by a Swiss-made automatic movement, reaffirming Oris's dedication to crafting high-quality mechanical watches throughbcollaborations. Oris brought together six influential women from around the globe to celebrate Miss Piggy's legacy as a cultural icon. From Shanghai-based jewelry designer Century Xie to Yusra Mardini, founder of the Yusra Mardini Foundation, each shared how Miss Piggy's boldness and authenticity inspire women to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams unapologetically.

