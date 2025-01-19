The Executive Selection: Propilot X Miss Piggy By Oris Oris brought together six influential women from around the globe to celebrate Miss Piggy's legacy as a cultural icon.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Oris

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Oris unveils its newest collaboration with The Muppets, highlighting the iconic Miss Piggy, with the launch of the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition.

Building on the success of last year's ProPilot X Kermit Edition, this vibrant timepiece celebrates boldness, confidence, and glamour. Featuring a striking pink dial adorned with a baguette diamond at 12 o'clock, it exudes a perfect blend of elegance and luxury.

Source: Oris

The ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition comes in a 34.00 mm stainless steel case and is powered by a Swiss-made automatic movement, reaffirming Oris's dedication to crafting high-quality mechanical watches throughbcollaborations. Oris brought together six influential women from around the globe to celebrate Miss Piggy's legacy as a cultural icon. From Shanghai-based jewelry designer Century Xie to Yusra Mardini, founder of the Yusra Mardini Foundation, each shared how Miss Piggy's boldness and authenticity inspire women to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams unapologetically.

Related: The Executive Selection: Oris Introduces the Divers Sixty-Five Date Cotton Candy "White Star"
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Emaar Founder Mohamed Alabbar Shares "Why I Let Go of My Marketing Team"

Alabbar says team were not able to change strategy.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

4 Business Books All Entrepreneurs Should Read

There are countless business books out there, but let's be honest: Not all of them live up to the hype. Here are the four I'd actually recommend to all current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

By Hope Horner
Starting a Business

I'm a Startup Consultant. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I've Seen Kill New Companies.

There are endless mistakes a new business can make, but these are the most common.

By Nir Zicherman
Lifestyle

Dubai Bling Season 3 Review: Come Back Kris Fade; All is Forgiven

Multiple personalities, handbags and egos are back for more.

By Anil Bhoyrul
Business Ideas

How to Launch an Online Coaching Business

Cut through the noise and create a viral product.

By Bedros Keuilian
Business News

Citigroup Eliminated More Jobs This Week. Here's Which Roles Were Affected.

Citigroup aims to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and is now more than halfway to its goal.

By Sherin Shibu