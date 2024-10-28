Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Introducing Eywa: The Tree of Life Shaping Dubai's Luxury Real Estate Landscape Eywa is poised to become one of Dubai's most sought-after addresses, offering an unparalleled fusion of luxury, sustainability, and wellness-focused living.

By Mina Vucic

R Evolution, a renowned luxury real estate developer, has officially unveiled its first Dubai-based project, Eywa, marking the company's expansion into the UAE. This exclusive waterfront development is set to redefine luxury living by merging ancient wisdom with state-of-the-art technology, creating a unique residential experience focused on well-being, sustainability, and community.

The Eywa project, which consists of only 48 opulent 2- to 5-bedroom residences, is designed with a holistic approach to health and lifestyle. The building has already garnered attention for its innovative features, such as crystal gardens, living drinking water systems, and crystallized water pools with cascading waterfalls on every terrace. These elements emphasize Eywa's mission to support physical, mental, and social well-being, providing a sanctuary for residents within the heart of Dubai.

Notably, Eywa has earned LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and health. The building's architecture draws inspiration from the Tree of Life, symbolized through its organic design elements that include open, rounded columns and interconnected branch-like structures. This approach not only elevates the building's aesthetic but also fosters a deeper connection between residents and nature.

Eywa by R Evolution

As a testament to its groundbreaking design and vision, Eywa was recently recognized at the International Property Awards 2024 in London, winning titles for World's Best Property and Best International Apartment/Condominium Development. This prestigious recognition underscores Eywa's position as a leading project in the luxury real estate sector, offering a transformative living experience that sets a new standard for residential developments in Dubai.

With construction underway, Eywa is poised to become one of Dubai's most sought-after addresses, offering an unparalleled fusion of luxury, sustainability, and wellness-focused living.
