Have you ever had that moment when you take a look at your seemingly never-ending to-do list, and you feel yourself shutting down almost instantaneously?

Or maybe this feeling gets triggered when an email pops into your inbox featuring a proposal for a new big project, or even just a crisis with an existing one- how do you add that to your already-packed agenda for the day, or, heck, even for the month?

When you work at a startup or a small business, it's safe to say that you will almost certainly have such instances where you find yourselves exceedingly overwhelmed with everything that's on your plate. Personally, I can admit to experiencing everything from dizzying panic attacks to paralyzing procrastination in response to such situations- and let's just say that these are definitely not states I like to see myself in.

But all of us can find ourselves in such mindspaces from time to time, and there's definitely a lot of information out there about how we can get ourselves out of them.

Some point to the importance of having a purpose that keeps us going even when the going gets tough; others highlight the need for a support system of colleagues, friends, or family to pull us up when we are feeling down. All of these solutions have their own merit, of course, and it's often a mix of them that get us through these moments of strain.

When all is said and done though, I believe it comes down to a personal sense of understanding that regardless of the circumstances we may be feeling overwhelmed by, this too shall pass. After all, much like the highest of highs, the lowest of lows don't persist either- and this transiency is what I like to remind myself of when I am in a funk.

But this is not to say that this thought gets me up and running immediately after a stumble- on the contrary, I like to think a little wallowing in self-pity is allowed (and perhaps even necessary) to take stock of my emotions. It also just gives me time to rest, recuperate, and recalibrate. Being kind to myself is integral here, and that will essentially be what gets me to pick myself up, try to shake off all the negativity that's bogging me down, and just get one foot ahead of the other, in an attempt to move past whatever difficulty I find myself roiled by.

At the end of the day, I believe that getting past feelings of being overwhelmed often boils down to finding a balance between resilience and self-compassion. And while weirdly hard for some of us, we also need to remember that we are not alone in this journey- asking for help is never a bad thing, and that is often crucial in us regaining control of the situation, and, perhaps, emerging stronger than ever.

