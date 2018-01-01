Productivity

Focus

5 Tips to Improve Focus and Get Things Done

It is possible to manage distractions to ensure our attention is placed on the right things at the right time so that we are effective and productive.
Ellevate | 3 min read
Productivity

Waking Up at 5 a.m. Isn't Enough to Make You a Successful Entrepreneur

It's what you do with your hours -- and how you identify your 'prime time' -- that makes the difference.
Aytekin Tank | 10 min read
Productivity

Learn How to Automate Excel Tasks With This Comprehensive Guide

When it comes to data-handling, VBA is your new BFF.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Time Management

Why Scheduling Beats Hustling Every Time

Unless you're a pinball frantically staying in motion without a plan will accomplish nothing.
John Rampton | 4 min read
Time Management

Your Employees May Not Realize Their Habits Are Wasting Time. Here's How to Help Them.

Technology was supposed to save us. In some cases it does, but in others, it is creating stress and disengagement. Can we strike a balance between time and tech?
Dan Pontefract | 5 min read
Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers

Need help with cash flow? Marketing? These apps are rising in popularity.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

Make time management easy, and see productivity increase.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 4 min read
Books

Beat Depression and Anxiety With This 90-Day Biohack

Author Ben Angel shares what his research has taught him about biohacking treatments for depression and anxiety.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
20 Questions

Mark Cuban Shares the Best Advice He Ever Got

The 'Shark Tank' investor also shares his top productivity and focus tips.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Mike Rowe Just Made the Ultimate Pitch for Blue Collar Entrepreneurs: 'I Am Addicted to Indoor Plumbing'

The 'Dirty Job' mastermind teamed up with Wolverine to help the next wave of skilled workers who literally keep the lights on for all of us.
Dan Bova | 6 min read
