These 3 Big Tech Companies Offer 6-Figure Salaries and Easy Interviews — Especially If You Follow This Expert's Advice There are far more candidates than positions, so being strategic on the job hunt is key.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Tech companies continue to appeal to job seekers thanks to high starting salaries.
  • Although mastering soft and technical skills can get you far, there's another tip that might make or break success.

Despite mass layoffs in recent years, the tech industry still has major appeal for job applicants seeking generous salaries; it's not uncommon for entry-level roles at big tech firms like Google and Facebook to start in the six-figure range.

Of course, those attractive salaries and other benefits often mean serious competition for the role, particularly in the current job market, where many entry-level candidates struggle during the hiring process.

The good news is that some tech companies make securing these coveted positions a little easier than others, so being strategic about where and how you apply can give you a significant advantage from the start.

Resume services platform Resume.io decided to find out which powerful tech players have the hardest interview processes — and which have the easiest.

Through an analysis of more than 100,000 Glassdoor job interview reviews, Resume.io used a five-point scoring system on average difficulty to rank some of the industry's biggest names.

The research revealed that Google, Meta and Netflix are the hardest on their candidates during the interview process, while Adobe, Microsoft and Intel Corporation are the easiest on them. You can see the study's full breakdown below:

Image Credit: Courtesy of Resume.io

What's next after you've identified which big tech companies might give you the best chance of snagging the role? You'll want to set yourself up for success — and apart from other hopeful candidates — by putting your best professional foot forward.

Entrepreneur spoke with Amy Clark, workforce expert and chief people officer at edtech company D2L, last month to learn about some of the best practices.

According to Clark, job seekers should be well-versed in soft skills like communication and problem-solving and "traditional" tools like Microsoft Office, even in the ever-evolving age of AI.

Fortunately, Clark reveals that the No. 1 key to success doesn't necessarily require pre-existing expertise or technical talent — as long as candidates are willing to put in the time and work at it.

"[Networking] is still the top skill that recent graduates should practice and hone," Clark says. "Leverage referrals and connections from your peers, professors, alumni from your university and other professionals in your field to learn more about them and their careers. Ask what advice they have for you in navigating the job search."

In Clark's experience, the majority of candidates use referrals or connections to land their next role.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

