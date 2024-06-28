Get All Access for $5/mo

Mark Zuckerberg Sounds Off on Developing AI: 'I Don't Think AI Technology Is a Thing That Should Be Hoarded' Meta's CEO spoke about AI's future during an interview with YouTuber, Kalloway.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with YouTuber Kallaway to talk about AI and the future of the technology at Meta.
  • Zuckerberg said that the most effective use of AI in the future is to have businesses and creators create their own AI instead of focusing on one big overarching model.
  • "It's almost as if they think they're creating God or something, and that's just not what we're doing," Zuckerberg said.

AI may soon become a part of our everyday lives, but in a new interview with the YouTuber Kallaway, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested we may be thinking about the technology all wrong.

Zuckerberg spoke about most major companies and their desire to build one main AI, using Google's Gemini or OpenAI's Chat GPT as examples. But for Meta, the strategy isn't to develop one central AI — the company wants to create multiple programs.

"Our overall view is that this isn't the type of thing that there should just be one of, people want to interact with lots of different people and businesses and there need to be a lot of different AIs that get created to reflect people's different interests," he explained.

Related: Meta AI Unveils First Two Versions of Llama 3

Meta is focusing on building the underlying technology (called Llama) for businesses and creators so that these entities can create their own AIs to reflect the needs of their businesses and communities, Zuck explained.

He also pointed out that the idea of working towards an almost "all-knowing" AI is offputting to him, and while he's heard from other tech leaders who like this approach, he doesn't agree.

"I don't think AI technology is a thing that should be hoarded," he said. "I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry kind of talk about building this one true AI. It's almost as if they think they're creating God or something, and that's just not what we're doing. I don't think that's how this plays out."

Related: What Is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Salary, Security Costs?

Meta is currently testing a beta version of its Creator AI, which allows creators, like Kallaway, to test the software and see what a streamlined AI built for their specific audiences would be like.

Llama 3 was released in April 2024.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

Here Are the SEO Metrics That Matter in 2024

Explore the crucial SEO metrics for 2024 that every digital marketer needs to focus on for enhanced search engine visibility and performance.

By Nikola Baldikov
Business News

Learn More About Stocks with Tykr — an Extra $30 Off Through July 21

This stock tracking tool can help you differentiate between low-risk and high-risk investments.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Walmart Is Making a Major Change to Its Price Displays in Thousands of Stores

The retailer is implementing digital labels in roughly 2,300 locations.

By Emily Rella
Taxes

How Entrepreneurs Can Eliminate This Damaging Tax Liability with Smart Planning

Start now to convert what could be a tax liability into a multi-generational asset for your family and your community.

By Mark Bell, Ph.D.
Business Process

The Key to Preparing Your Business for an Eventual Investment or Sale

How an investment teaser can help diagnose (and fix) flaws in your business.

By Beth (Saunders) Mazza
Starting a Business

I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.

How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.

By Richard Chaifetz