The Editor's Choice: A Basque Celebration at Jara by Martín Berasategui If you're looking for a dining experience that blends artistry, warmth, and quiet sophistication, Jara is a must-visit this season.

By Tamara Pupic

Jara at The Lana, Dorchester Collection

There's something quietly magnetic about Jara at The Lana, Dorchester Collection — the kind of place that makes you pause before the first bite even arrives. This season, the restaurant unveils its autumn-winter program, bringing the flavors and warmth of the Basque Country to Dubai through tapas-inspired evenings, oyster rituals, and special celebrations of Basque heritage.

The space glows with an amber light that turns dinner into theatre. The croquetas are impossibly smooth, the octopus perfectly charred, and the pintxos arrive as delicate compositions of texture and flavor. Every dish feels personal, crafted with the kind of precision that tells you someone cared.

Source: Jara at The Lana, Dorchester Collection

With this new chapter, Jara continues to cement its place as one of Dubai's most distinctive dining destinations — where European craftsmanship meets Middle Eastern sophistication in every course.

Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

