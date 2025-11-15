Editor's Choice: Beauty Club London Arrives in Dubai A destination where quality, not quantity, defines indulgence.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beauty Club London - Dubai

Following its international acclaim as one of the world's top destinations for hair colour and extensions, Beauty Club London has opened its first overseas salon at the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai—and it brings every bit of London's polish and precision with it.

Founded by renowned experts Louise Bailey and Moe Harb, Beauty Club London is celebrated for its artistry, professionalism, and discreet luxury. Its flagship in Oxford Circus has long been a magnet for global clients and celebrities who seek the kind of hair perfection that looks effortless but is achieved only through mastery. Now, Dubai's style-savvy crowd can experience the same.

From the moment I stepped inside, the team's attention to detail was striking. The consultation felt more like a collaboration—every suggestion grounded in technical expertise and genuine care. My haircut, executed with surgical precision, felt instantly lighter and more flattering, yet required minimal styling afterward—proof of true craftsmanship.

In a city known for luxury, Beauty Club London - Dubai feels refreshingly authentic—a destination where quality, not quantity, defines indulgence.
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

