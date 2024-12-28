The world's first Bugatti Home boutique at The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Dubai, UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first Bugatti Home boutique in the world is in The Dubai Mall Zabeel, brought to the UAE by long-term partner Luxury Living Group and exclusive retailer The Mattress Store.

Bugatti Home presents a curated collection of the brand's most coveted furniture pieces, inspired by the values of the legendary hyper sports cars and refined by over a century of heritage.