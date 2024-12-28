The Executive Selection: Bugatti Home Boutique in Dubai The world's first Bugatti Home boutique at The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Dubai, UAE.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first Bugatti Home boutique in the world is in The Dubai Mall Zabeel, brought to the UAE by long-term partner Luxury Living Group and exclusive retailer The Mattress Store.

Bugatti Home presents a curated collection of the brand's most coveted furniture pieces, inspired by the values of the legendary hyper sports cars and refined by over a century of heritage.
Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two)

There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The 100: Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, Flydubai

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

How I Turned One Laundromat Into 24 Overlooked Businesses Making Tens of Millions — and You Can, Too

Here's why following my playbook could be your ticket to financial freedom — and saving America's local small businesses.

By Codie Sanchez
Leadership

The 100: Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff