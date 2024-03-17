Dima Ayad has made use of vibrant colors and fabric palettes to put together a luxurious assortment that intertwines contrasting tones with sheen, sequins, and metallic accents.

UAE-based fashion label Dima Ayad has come out with its collection for Ramadan this year.

Dima Ayad x Ramadan Metallic Cape and Dress. Image courtesy Dima Ayad.

And true to form, the brand is making use of vibrant colors and fabric palettes to put together a luxurious assortment that intertwines contrasting tones with sheen, sequins, and metallic accents.

Dima Ayad x Ramadan Pleated Cocoon Dress. Image courtesy Dima Ayad.

19 unique styles make up this collection, with it including everything from sophisticated two-piece sets, to graceful dresses, kaftans, and kimonos.

Dima Ayad x Ramadan Metallic Signature Kaftan. Image courtesy Dima Ayad.

And while it has been released for Ramadan, do not think these are to be adorned only over the course of the Holy Month- the entire collection has been designed with versatility in mind, which means that one can rest assured of timeless wearability, regardless of the season or occasion.

