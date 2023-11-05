The Executive Selection: Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2023/24 Sustainable Collection The ocean is the setting for this line catered to men, women, and children, and it is defined by the responsible use of materials and processes that minimize the impact on nature.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emporio Armani

The argument can perhaps be made that now is too early to think about what to wear for the cooler months of the year- but maybe a look at the Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2023/24 Sustainable Collection will cause you to think differently.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

The ocean is the setting for this line catered to men, women, and children, and it is defined by the responsible use of materials and processes that minimize the impact on nature.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

A plethora of nautical themes and shapes abound in all of its pieces, which include anoraks, quilted jackets, bomber jackets, pea coats, overshirts, trousers, and Bermuda shorts, as well as short skirts and down jackets.

Image courtesy Emporio Armani.

The color palette also stays true to the central theme of the collection, with it dominated by marine tones of blue, ranging from ultramarine to navy, while also featuring ice white, shell white, shark grey, coral yellow, and sunset orange.

