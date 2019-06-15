The Executive Selection: Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm Dubai We propose a quick summer spa escape at the Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm Dubai.

By Tamara Pupic

Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm Dubai

Guerlain, the Parisian beauty house founded in 1828, could not have chosen a better location for its only spa in the UAE than the exclusive One & Only resort tucked away on The Palm Jumeirah.

As a brand known for drawing its inspiration from nature to create its fragrance, makeup, and skincare products, Guerlain has definitely found its home among the resort's Moorish-inspired courtyard and serene water-edged walkways. The Guerlain spa itself features individual suites, a couples' suite, a private Hammam suite, as well as a relaxation room, private swimming pool and inviting lounge.

The newly expanded Guerlain treatment range in Dubai includes facial treatments based on the black orchid originating from Peru, as well as on the Abeille Royale range, which is derived from pure black bee honey and precious royal jelly- all of these are aimed at restoring the skin's firmness, density, elasticity, and tightness.

For those looking for an immediate face-glowing effect, I would recommend a 45-minute Eye Focus treatment dedicated to the delicate eye contour area, or the Skin Light treatment which utilizes the Orchidée Impériale range to reveal the skin's natural light. I was very satisfied with a Black Orchid facial, because it combines the powerful Guerlain product ingredients with a manual facial cleansing and massage treatment. It restores radiance and lift to the face in almost an instant. There are other treatments too, such as massages (Body Lift, Feminine Beauty Ritual, and Body Suppleness Harmony Ritual), with the Guerlain Spa at One & Only The Palm also having a special offer for ladies on Sunday to Wednesday mornings.

Tamara Pupic

Entrepreneur Staff

Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Tamara Pupic is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur Middle East.

