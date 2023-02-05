The Executive Selection: Hermès H24

Created by Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel, the H24 eau de parfum is a woody aromatic that draws on the generous, botanical power of enveloping safe, dense high-tech moss, and warm and vibrant sclarene to express the contemporary man.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Created by Hermès perfumer Christine Nagel, the H24 eau de parfum is a woody aromatic that draws on the generous, botanical power of enveloping safe, dense high-tech moss, and warm and vibrant sclarene to express the contemporary man.

The fragrance's intensity is echoed in its bottle as well, which, adorned with moss-green lacquer, has been designed by Philippe Mouquet, with its green shades chosen by Hermès Artistic Director Véronique Nichanian herself.

Image courtesy Hermes.

And if the eau de parfum weren't enough, H24 also has a skincare line to its name as well- rich in plant energy, the range suits all skin types in need of calming and reconnection with the natural world.

Related: Making A Mark: Happy Skin Co-Founder Rissa Mananquil Trillo On What Drives Her Unwavering Spirit As An Entrepreneur