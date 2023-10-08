You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A Hublot watch made with recycled Nespresso aluminium capsules and used coffee grounds? As far-fetched as that description may seem, that's exactly what you are getting with Hublot's Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin- and that's all thanks to the pioneering spirit showcased by these two iconic Swiss brands.

Image courtesy Hublot.

Used coffee grounds are used to craft the strap of the timepiece, while the aluminium capsules -fused with recycled aluminium- become its case, bezel, crown, and pusher. Meanwhile, the watch's vibrant green color is a nod to Nespresso's Master Origins Peru Organic capsule, and the brand's signature "N" is also engraved on its crown.

Image courtesy Hublot.

Also, note the Hublot Greenbox case that will be housing this timepiece- it's a brand-new case developed by the watchmaking manufacturer that will now be used for all its watch collections in the future. Created entirely from oak, it is carved from mostly massive, traceable wood, whose sourcing and manufacture both promote short supply chains, and it has also been designed to be a reusable item, with 98% of its removable interior made from eco-friendly and recycled components.

