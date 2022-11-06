The Executive Selection: Missoni

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abstract Italian art from the 1940s takes centerstage in Missoni's Fall/ Winter 2022 collection for men.

Dominated by shades of gray and blue, along with vibrant touches of red, yellow, orange, and green, this collection offers distinctive graphics, highly tactile textures, and versatile pieces. Of course, knitwear in Missoni's signature style takes the spotlight, especially in its chunky sweaters, unlined suits, and slim coats.

In addition, to complete the informal and relaxed approach of the collection, the brand's Mountain Calling capsule offers a selection of winter knits, sweats, and t-shirts, all designed with the brand's colorful patterns and aesthetic.

Related: The Executive Selection: Santoni