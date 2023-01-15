The Executive Selection: Mr. Regimen

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The act of self-care can often seem a bit daunting for men- and that's why UAE-based Mr. Regimen wants to make it easy for them to access and understand grooming through its clean beauty and wellness platform.

Mr. Regimen

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Hani Al Jundi, the brand is in pursuit of "transforming men's self-care and authentic self-expression into the new normal." Now, if you find yourself not knowing where to begin, the platform is here to help with personalizing your skincare routine with its online Regimen Builder test to guide and match you to products suited for your skin type.

Be it cleansers, toners, exfoliators, serums, moisturizers, masks, or face oils, these products will leave you looking, feeling, and smelling your best this season. With a focus on featuring natural, eco-friendly, clean, organic, and cruelty-free ingredients specifically formulated for men's skin, Mr. Regimen's list of exclusive brands includes Jaxon Lane, Grown Alchemist, The Good Mood Co, and more.

The Grey's Charcoal Face Wash. Image courtesy Mr. Regimen.

We're especially keen on The Grey's Charcoal Face Wash- suited for all skin types, this detoxifying gel wash's star ingredient is activated coconut charcoal, which will give a deep pore cleanse to draw out dirt and excess oils that can clog pores. Soothing, non-drying lather gently washes trapped dirt to leave your skin fresh and healthy, and it also softens the skin and facial hair, enabling an easier shave. Suitable for daily use every morning and evening, this product can help you get started with your skincare routine.

