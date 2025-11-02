The Executive Selection: UKLASH Brings Hair-Care Line to the UAE For those seeking a stylish, clean beauty brand focused on hair density and strength, UKLASH presents a credible option.

By Tamara Pupic

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UKHAIR by UKLASH

Founded in London in 2018, UKLASH set out to create effective, affordable products that enhance natural beauty. Originally known for its lash serum, the brand has since expanded into a full hair-care range and now ships worldwide, including to the UAE. It targets consumers seeking stronger, fuller hair through non-invasive, everyday beauty solutions.

I recently tried a few of UKLASH's new hair products: the Hair Growth Serum, OMG Hair Vitamins, a scalp massager, and the Mini Hair Essentials travel set.

Source: UKLASH

The Hair Growth Serum—made with pea sprout extract (AnaGain™) and other botanicals—felt light and non-greasy. After a few weeks, I can expect less shedding and more baby hairs, but only if I stay consistent.

The OMG Hair Vitamins are vegan, gluten-free gummies packed with biotin, B vitamins, and zinc. They're easy to take, but patience is required—results are said to appear after about three months.

The scalp massager turned out to be my favorite add-on—it makes applying the serum easier and genuinely feels relaxing.

Source: UKLASH

Overall, UKLASH's hair line feels thoughtful and cleanly formulated. For those seeking a stylish, clean beauty brand focused on hair density and strength, UKLASH presents a credible option.
