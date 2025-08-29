Every morning, before the whirlwind begins, I carve out a few minutes to set three clear intentions for five key areas of my life: myself, my children, my work, my husband and family, and my community and creative projects.

The alarm hasn't even gone off, and already the demands of the day are clamoring for attention. Being a mother, a wife, and a high-performing executive in a male-dominated industry often felt like juggling flaming torches while balancing on a tightrope.

Early in my career, I even adapted a more masculine style, believing doing more, leading with the left side of the brain and competition was the key to success in this environment. But I was wrong.

It was when I started tapping into my feminine energy that I truly unlocked my potential. The power, I realized, wasn't in doing more, but in being more. Embracing my intuition, empathy, and creativity – the strengths of my feminine side and the right side of my brain – allowed me to lead with authenticity and impact. This journey also involved understanding and overcoming my mental "saboteurs" – those ingrained patterns of thought and behavior that hindered my ability to be fully present and mindful ( perfectionism, control, overachievement, hyper rational)

Now, amidst the inherent chaos, I've found a grounding practice that allows me to lead effectively without sacrificing my personal well-being: the power of three. Every morning, before the whirlwind begins, I carve out a few minutes to set three clear intentions for five key areas of my life: myself, my children, my work, my husband and family, and my community and creative projects. This simple act of focusing my energy provides clarity, reduces overwhelm, and empowers me to navigate the complexities of a demanding life, especially here in Dubai, where we're blessed with a strong support system. This allows me to prioritize the tasks that truly matter over constantly striving to "do it all."

Me: This is where it all starts. If I'm not grounded and centered, I can't effectively pour into other areas of my life. Prioritizing my well-being, which used to feel like a luxury, is now non-negotiable.

My three daily intentions for myself usually revolve around physical and mental well-being. Some examples include:

1. Prioritize Breathwork: seven minutes of conscious breathing can transform my nervous system from frazzled to focused.

2. Move My Body: This could be a dance class, quick yoga flow, a brisk walk, or even just some stretching. Movement is crucial for managing stress and maintaining energy levels. It's a way to honor my physical body and cultivate a sense of presence.

3. Nourish My Mind: This could be reading a few pages of a book, listening to an inspiring podcast, or simply enjoying a few moments of quiet reflection. Nurturing my intellectual and emotional well-being is as important as physical health. Some days this involves a sauna and cold plunge, the ultimate reset for my nervous system.

My Children: My children are my heart, and ensuring they feel loved and supported is paramount. My intentions here often focus on quality time and connection:

1. Dedicated Playtime: Even 15 minutes of fully present playtime, free from distractions, can make a world of difference in their day and mine.

2. Meaningful Conversation: Dinnertime conversations are sacred in our house. I strive to create a space where they can share their thoughts and feelings openly.

3. Bedtime Story and Cuddle: Ending the day with a bedtime story and cuddle reinforces our bond and provides a sense of comfort and security.

My Work: In the fast-paced world of business, it's easy to get caught up in the urgent and lose sight of the important. My work intentions help me stay focused on strategic priorities:

1. Identify the Top Three Tasks: I have a long term plan for the business pinned on my wall, on a daily basis I ask myself how I move the needle on those. Then pinpoint the three most impactful tasks for the day and prioritize them ruthlessly. This ensures I'm making progress on what truly matters.

2. Effective Communication: Whether it's leading a team meeting or negotiating a deal, clear and concise communication is essential. I set an intention to communicate with clarity and empathy. I often practice my PQ reps or a mindful moment before meetings or through discussions.

3. Seek Collaboration: Building strong relationships is crucial for success in any field. I make a conscious effort to connect with colleagues and foster a collaborative environment.

My Husband and Family: Nurturing my relationship with my husband and extended family requires intentional effort. My intentions in this area focus on connection and appreciation:

1. Express Gratitude: A simple "thank you" or a heartfelt expression of appreciation can go a long way in strengthening our bond.

2. Shared Activity: Whether it's a date night with my husband or a family dinner, I prioritize shared activities that foster connection.

3. Active Listening: Truly listening to my loved ones, without interruption or judgment, is a powerful way to show I care.

My Community and Creative Projects: Giving back to my community and pursuing creative endeavors fuels my soul. My intentions here focus on contribution and self-expression:

1. Engage with My Community: intentional setting time to connect with my female friends, tea ceremonies, yoga circles and connecting with feminine divine energy

2. Dedicate Time to a Creative Pursuit, these days it revolves around supporting artisans and young designers with Ilai Sarai

3. Seek Inspiration: I actively seek out inspiration through art, nature, or conversations with interesting people. This helps me stay energized and engaged in my creative pursuits.

This daily practice of setting three intentions for each area of my life has been transformative. It's not about achieving perfection, but about making conscious choices that align with my values. It's about finding a sustainable rhythm that allows me to lead with impact, nurture my relationships, and stay true to myself. In a world that constantly demands more, the power of three reminds me that less can be more – more focus, more intention, and ultimately, more fulfillment.