Walk into any networking space and you will find most founders thinking to themselves "How do I become more strategic" and "how do I stand out in rooms, meetings, or online without feeling like I am selling." It is a familiar question, and it brings back something I used to teach my sales teams years ago, a concept I called the science of being remembered. The truth is, it's not about being louder, more polished, or showing up everywhere. It's about how you make people feel in the moments that actually matter.

The goal is not for someone to remember what you said, it's for them to remember how they felt when they were with you.

When you're genuinely present, people feel it.

When you ask questions without rushing to respond, they notice.

When you actually care, not strategically but sincerely, that's what makes you memorable.

It's wild how powerful this is, especially in business. People buy from people who make them feel seen. They remember the person who made the meeting feel different, not transactional, not surface level, just real.

What makes this even more interesting is that it is not about being naturally charismatic. It is about shifting the focus away from yourself and onto the person in front of you. Most of us do not do this enough. We are distracted, overloaded, listening with half our attention while thinking about the next thing. People notice when your energy is divided, and they notice just as quickly when it is not.

So if you want to be remembered, by clients, investors, or even the people in your community, it's not about pushing harder. It's about being really intentional. Here are the three principles I've always share for mastering the science of being remembered:

1. Be the person who follows up.

If you have a really nice conversation with someone and they share something personal, maybe they mentioned a big pitch, a stressful week, or even that it was their kid's birthday, make a note of it. A few days later, send a short message. Not one that needs a reply, but one that shows you were listening. That single act tells someone, "I see you beyond the transaction."

2. Match your energy to the moment.

You don't need to always be 'on.' You just need to be attuned. Sometimes being calm and thoughtful is what cuts through the noise far more than enthusiasm ever could. Give them the most real version of you. This is what builds relationships.

3. Care, but don't calculate.

The only way to truly be remembered is to genuinely care. Take yourself out of the box and think about the person in front of you, what they might be going through, what they need, and how you can add something meaningful to their world. Not because it helps you, but because it's real.

Being remembered isn't about performance. It's about true presence. And presence is what people crave more than ever, in a world where everyone's talking but few are truly connecting. So this week, try it. In your meetings, your messages, your everyday conversations, slow down enough to actually see the person in front of you. Because how you make people feel in those small moments often ends up being what builds your biggest opportunities.