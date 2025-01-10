Abu Dhabi Financial Centre Announces New Rules to Allow Working From Home ADGM says new regulations will be effective from April 1.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The Registration Authority of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi – ADGM, has published "New Employment Regulations". It says these reflect global changes in workplace practices and provide greater clarity to employers and employees with respect to their rights and obligations. Such changes aim to promote and foster best employment practices in ADGM.

Some of the key changes in the New Employment Regulations are as follows:

  • Amending the definition of 'employee' to enable employers to hire remote employees and to allow for more flexible working arrangements.
  • Clarifying ambiguities related to employee entitlements, including part-time employees.
  • Clarifying certain requirements regarding obtaining and cancelling an employee's work permit and visa.
  • Expanding obligations and responsibilities related to discrimination and victimisation in the workplace.

Repealing the existing Employment Regulations 2019, the New Employment Regulations will become effective on 1st April 2025, thereby granting employers sufficient time to align their internal policies, employment contracts and other employment-related matters with the requirements provided under the New Employment Regulations.

Commenting on the New Employment Regulations, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, "We are pleased to announce the publication of the New Employment Regulations, which reflect our strong commitment to enhancing our ecosystem and ensuring the best regulatory frameworks and favourable conditions for both companies and employees alike. These new regulations come as we continue to expand, grow, and promote innovation in work systems. They will provide the necessary information to the business community while ensuring the protection and stability required for all parties. At ADGM, we are dedicated to strengthening our regulatory frameworks and providing the necessary support and guidance to our community to ensure the sustainability of success and excellence."

Related: Abu Dhabi to Launch New Types of Licenses for Businesses and Startups
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

World's First Ever Flying Taxis to Take off From Dubai in 2026

Authorities give go ahead of building of Vertiport near Dubai International Airport.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two)

There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Management

Stop Counting Butts in Seats — It's Time to Measure Real Work, Not Attendance

How much attention should you pay to your employee attendance? Managers should explore alternative approaches that allow them to oversee their teams while empowering them.

By Artis Rozentals
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich