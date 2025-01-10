You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Registration Authority of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi – ADGM, has published "New Employment Regulations". It says these reflect global changes in workplace practices and provide greater clarity to employers and employees with respect to their rights and obligations. Such changes aim to promote and foster best employment practices in ADGM.

Some of the key changes in the New Employment Regulations are as follows:

Amending the definition of 'employee' to enable employers to hire remote employees and to allow for more flexible working arrangements.

Clarifying ambiguities related to employee entitlements, including part-time employees.

Clarifying certain requirements regarding obtaining and cancelling an employee's work permit and visa.

Expanding obligations and responsibilities related to discrimination and victimisation in the workplace.

Repealing the existing Employment Regulations 2019, the New Employment Regulations will become effective on 1st April 2025, thereby granting employers sufficient time to align their internal policies, employment contracts and other employment-related matters with the requirements provided under the New Employment Regulations.

Commenting on the New Employment Regulations, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, "We are pleased to announce the publication of the New Employment Regulations, which reflect our strong commitment to enhancing our ecosystem and ensuring the best regulatory frameworks and favourable conditions for both companies and employees alike. These new regulations come as we continue to expand, grow, and promote innovation in work systems. They will provide the necessary information to the business community while ensuring the protection and stability required for all parties. At ADGM, we are dedicated to strengthening our regulatory frameworks and providing the necessary support and guidance to our community to ensure the sustainability of success and excellence."

