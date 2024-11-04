The Future Sustainability Forum By DIFC Returns To Dubai From December 4-5, 2024

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the leading financial hubs for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced that the second edition of the Future Sustainability Forum will take place in Dubai from December 4-5, 2024. Set to be hosted at the Madinat Jumeirah, the Forum will focus on how to mobilize sustainable practices, engage in influential discussions on sustainable development, and also shed light on way to ensure environmental conservation, social equity and innovation.

Coinciding with first anniversary of 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) being held in the UAE, the event will also seek to accelerate existing efforts to meet the Paris Agreement goals as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) 2030. FSF 2024 also underscores DIFC's commitment to advancing UAE sustainability priorities alongside initiatives such as the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst which aims to grow sustainable finance flows from Dubai to US$100+ billion by 2030.

Expected to attract over 3,000 participants, the Forum will address critical sustainability issues across eight core pillars spanning different industries including banking and finance, construction, renewable and future energy, transportation and mobility, manufacturing and production, recycling and waste management, sustainable technology, and agriculture and food production. In this way, FSF 2024 seeks to align with vision of UAE's leadership to fast-track the transition to greener economies through sustainable technology, banking and finance, renewable energy, and waste management. T he event also aims to channel investment flows between the global north and south to accelerate climate action.

"The DIFC organised Future Sustainability Forum is a vital platform for collaborative action towards a more sustainable future," said Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority and Co-Chair of the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group. "As the global economic landscape evolves, so must our commitment to responsible and inclusive growth. At DIFC, we are proud to be convening this gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the most pressing environmental and social challenges of our time. Together, we can forge new pathways to a more resilient and sustainable future for financial services and other important industries."

In addition to the conference agenda that will feature over 100 sustainability and climate action expert speakers, the Forum will bring together innovative solutions and service providers from across the global sustainability landscape through the Climate Action and Renewable Energy Expo (CARE).

For more information and to register, visit the official Future Sustainability Forum website by clicking here.

