When I founded Bluehaus in a small ofﬁce on Dubai's Bank Street in 2002, I didn't have an exit strategy or a blueprint for acquisition. I simply wanted to build a business that mattered. One that delivered great work, nurtured great people, and stayed relentlessly committed to service.



Twenty-two years later, that journey led to Bluehaus becoming part of tp bennett—one of the UK's most established architecture and design ﬁrms. But this wasn't a transaction driven by spreadsheets and synergies. It was the next step in a relationship built on mutual respect, shared values, and 15-plus years of collaboration.

A long engagement: We've worked with tp bennett for over 15 years. Together, we've delivered projects across the region—from commercial workplaces to large-scale developments. This wasn't a deal struck over a few conversations—it was a long engagement, shaped by real projects and stress tested over time. And like all meaningful partnerships, it came together not out of necessity but from a belief in what we could achieve together.

Culturally, we're aligned. We care deeply about quality, about people, and about how design can shape better outcomes. That's what made this a natural ﬁt.

Why now? As a founder, you're always thinking ahead. What's the next chapter? How do you protect your people and give them room to grow? For me, this wasn't about selling a business. It was about evolving it.

With tp bennett's legacy in architecture and design, and Bluehaus' local expertise across the Middle East, we're now uniquely positioned to deliver projects that are both globally informed and locally grounded. This partnership brings together a multidisciplinary approach—architecture, interiors, masterplanning, and engineering—under one roof, allowing us to take on increasingly complex briefs across sectors including workplace, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education.

We're proud of what we've built with clients like Emirates NBD, PIF, Accenture, Amazon, and Jumeirah—and now, with the backing of tp bennett, we can bring even greater impact to every brief, , both regionally and globally.

People ffirst, always: As founders, we often talk about growth, margin, and market share. But the real responsibility is to your people. What's the next chapter for them? How do you protect their growth, their energy, their future?

For me, the move to tp bennett is as much about opportunity for our team as it is about the business. It's about giving them access to global projects, a broader platform, and the chance to evolve with a world-class team.

At Bluehaus, we've never seen culture as a side project—it's core to how we operate. Over the years, I've invested heavily in leadership development, not just for myself, but for our senior team. We've brought in business coaches and worked with external partners like 2b Limitless to develop leadership skills with structure and intent.

We've also rolled out the Gallup StrengthsFinder across the business, helping every team member, starting with leadership, identify their strengths and lead with them. This investment in our people has shaped how we work, how we grow, and how we show up for one another.

Because when your team thrives, your business does too.

Brand is behavior: If there's one thing I've learned, it's this: your brand is not your logo. Your brand is your behaviour. Every meeting, every presentation, and every email adds up to how people experience your company.

We've always focused on delivering great service, constantly improving, and staying curious. That's what builds brand value. And even if you're not planning to sell, that mindset is invaluable. It forces you to think in terms of substance, not just style.

Advice to other founders: Many entrepreneurs in this region reach a similar point: a strong, independent business with a loyal client base and a capable team. And then comes the question—what's next?

My advice is: start preparing long before you think you need to.

Build with value in mind, not just ﬁnancial, but cultural and operational.

Invest in your team and your leadership.

Get your house in order—ﬁnancially, structurally, and culturally.

Stay focused on what matters: service, people, and reputation.

Whether your next step is growth, succession, or a strategic partnership, you'll be glad you built something resilient.



A new chapter

My role has shifted from Managing Director to Principal, and I now sit on the board of tp bennett. But my focus hasn't changed. I'm still doing what I love—leading teams, shaping projects, and building something meaningful.

This partnership is not an end, it's a new beginning. One that brings new energy, new opportunities, and a shared commitment to pushing boundaries.

And most importantly, it reminds me that success isn't deﬁned by the deal. It's deﬁned by the journey and the people you bring along with you.