This edition focuses on four challenge areas with a particular interest in leveraging AI: intentional parenting, culture and identity, sustainable and family-friendly cities, and out of school activities.

The Abu Dhabi Youth Challenge+ (ADYC+) Techstars Startup Weekend, powered by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) with Techstars and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), returns on October 25-27, 2024.

The 54-hour-long bootcamp is designed for anyone over the age of 18– students, recent graduates, professionals, academicians, aspiring entrepreneurs or anyone with the passion and commitment to develop and work on an idea.



The top eight teams will be invited to join the ADYC+ Post Program, a month-long incubation program that will support them to further develop their startup ideas.

The teams will work with a dedicated program manager and best-in-class mentors, industry experts and ecosystem leaders to refine their idea, work on their implementation strategy and build a minimum viable product.

The top eight teams will attend WED Innovation Day on 29 October 2024 and participate in an exciting day filled with knowledge sharing sessions featuring global ecosystem leaders.

At the end of the ADYC+ Post Program, three winning teams among the eight will be eligible to access equity-free grants of up to USD$10,000 per team.

Participants aged between 18 and 26 years that complete the ADYC+ Techstars Startup Weekend can also apply to a three-month long internship program to work with leading, global ECD startups.



ADYC+ joins the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, a WED Movement initiative led by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), to put a spotlight on early childhood development through a program of groundbreaking research, innovative solutions, and advocacy.

Designed around three themes -intentional parenting, culture, and identity and sustainable and family-friendly cities, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week also aims to inspire community involvement and collaboration in advancing early childhood development (ECD).

WED Movement is an initiative led by H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation, aimed at redefining the global perspective on early childhood development.

