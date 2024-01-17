The Techstars Startup Weekend will also provide a platform for participants to convert their business ideas into tangible prototypes within a 54-hour-frame.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), a UAE-based governmental organization that seeks to promote optimal child development and wellbeing, and Techstars, a US-headquartered pre-seed startups investor, have come together to launch an initiative to revolutionize early childhood education in the UAE.

Titled "Abu Dhabi Youth Challenge: Techstars Startup Weekend," the program will run from February 2-4, 2024 at Cloud Spaces ADGM in Abu Dhabi.

Set to run for a total of 54 hours across the three days, the program has been curated by community leaders and innovators within the early education ecosystem. Participants can expect plenty of opportunities to network with developers, designers, marketers, and business professionals.

Another opportunity that is up for grabs is a part-time internship at the Anjal Z Techstars Founder Catalyst Accelerator, a program by the ECA that supports growth-stage global startups focused on early childhood development.

The Techstars Startup Weekend will also provide a platform for participants to convert their business ideas into tangible prototypes within the 54-hour-frame, in an attempt to "test-drive" entrepreneurial ideas. Along with this, the participants will also be able to collaborate with and gain mentorship from creative entrepreneurs, business enthusiasts, and industry experts within early childhood education.

A few of the challenge areas that will be addressed and tackled during the Abu Dhabi Youth Challenge:Techstars Startup Weekend include how to reimagine children's content in a multisensory world, empowering first-time parents through technology and community, holistic wellbeing for children, and how to reimagine early childhood education for a digital age.

