With a strong foundation in the transportation industry, Moidu Chandanam, founder of logistics platform Fleetroot, gained firsthand insight into the operational challenges businesses encounter in managing their logistics efficiently. However, his decision to tackle these challenges went beyond simply launching a business—it was driven by a desire to create lasting impact and build something meaningful. "The big gap I saw was in how last-mile logistics and mobility were managed," Chandanam says. "Businesses were relying on manual and outdated systems, and customers expected fast, seamless service post-COVID-19. That mismatch created inefficiencies and frustrations. I realized there was a huge opportunity to build technology locally that could solve these gaps, while also being scalable across the region."

Since launching in the UAE in 2018, Chandanam's startup has grown into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps businesses in optimizing the last-mile delivery of goods and services, predominantly in healthcare, retail, and logistics. Following the support from Egypt-based Flat6Labs and the UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) accelerator program, Fleetroot is now a part of TASMU Accelerator by Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). "Right now, we're focusing on strengthening our footprint in Qatar and expanding into other GCC markets, while continuing to build our product," Chandanam says. "The support in Qatar has been encouraging. Accelerators and programs like TASMU Accelerator have given startups like ours access to mentorship, networking, and exposure that would have been difficult to achieve on our own. The regulators are also showing flexibility, which is important for innovation. Of course, there's room for the ecosystem to grow further, but the direction is very positive."



For Fleetroot, Chandanam continues, Qatar has proved to be a strong launchpad. "The domestic market is smaller, yes, but it allows us to test, learn, and refine our solutions quickly," he says. "From there, we're already looking outward especially to GCC neighbors where similar problems exist. The key is to build something solid at home and then replicate it across markets where the need is just as strong."

Speaking of startup challenges, Chandanam points out to building trust and raising capital. "As a startup, you don't always have the brand or resources of larger companies, so you have to prove yourself with every customer," he says. "I overcame it by being very hands-on with clients, listening closely to their needs, and making sure we delivered on our promises. Over time, that consistency built credibility."

Chandanam adds, "Raising capital is never easy, anywhere in the world. In Qatar, the conversations are definitely opening up more than before. Local investors are becoming more curious about early-stage startups and the kind of value they can create beyond just financial returns. That said, I think we're still in the early days but the shift is happening, and it's promising."

Fleetroot's mission to revolutionize last-mile delivery through advanced technology and customized solutions—viewed as essential to any company's success—aligns seamlessly with the Qatar National Vision 2030. Chandanam adds, "Qatar National Vision 2030 is about building a knowledge-based economy, and that directly aligns with what we're trying to do using technology to improve efficiency and sustainability. Having that alignment gives us confidence that our work is contributing to a bigger national goal, not just our own company's growth."

As a closing thought, he advises aspiring entrepreneurs in Qatar to align their ventures with the nation's long-term vision while focusing on solving real, on-the-ground challenges. "Start small, but start. Don't wait for the perfect moment or the perfect product. Entrepreneurship is a journey of constant learning and adapting," Chandanam concludes. "Also, be patient, success doesn't happen overnight, but if you stay close to your customers and keep solving their problems, growth will follow. Most importantly, remember why you started your 'why' will keep you going through the tough times."

