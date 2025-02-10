Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Men's wellness has long been an underserved area in the health and fitness industry, often overshadowed by the more visible conversations around women's health. This gendered gap has allowed mental and physical issues specific to men—particularly in the realms of overall health, hair loss, and overall well-being—to remain under-discussed and, worse, stigmatized. Enter Better, the UAE's first men's wellness startup, a company that is not only addressing these issues head-on but is also changing the way men think about their health.

Founded by Walid Dib and Hass Anver, Better is here to take on the taboo subjects of men's physical and emotional health by offering personalized, accessible, and discreet solutions. Better's product range is as modern as it is essential, offering everything from biotin hair loss gummies to caffeine shampoo and rosemary hair oil, with the company planning to introduce a broader line of chewable tablets soon. The goal? To break down the barriers that prevent men from seeking treatment and to make wellness both accessible and affordable.

The Birth of Better Men

Better's inception came out of a realization that men often don't seek help for health issues that impact their confidence and well-being due to societal stigmas. Dib, a serial entrepreneur who has previously founded three successful startups, including a B2B SaaS company and an InsurTech that raised USD$6.4 million, saw this gap in the market and understood the potential to create a brand that could make a difference. He has an impressive track record of building successful businesses, but Better feels different. It's not just about products; it's about reshaping an entire conversation around men's health.

"Today's solutions in men's health are often stigmatized or inaccessible," Dib told Entrepreneur Middle East. "We want to destigmatize these conversations and provide men with the support they need to take care of themselves." Dib's vision is clear—he wants to make the conversation about men's health less taboo and more integrated into daily wellness routines. Whether it's through a supplement, a mint, or a hair-loss gummy, Better aims to offer simple, effective treatments that men can easily incorporate into their busy lives.

Got a Mint That Can Break Stigmas?

What makes Better stand out is its approach to personalizing care and making it easier for men to take action without feeling embarrassed or exposed. The brand offers a subscription model, meaning customers can get their products delivered to their doorsteps regularly—no more awkward trips to the pharmacy or doctor's office. This level of discretion is paramount for many men who feel uncomfortable discussing their health, particularly in the Middle East, where cultural pressures around masculinity and vulnerability remain prevalent.

And it's not just about hair loss. It's about giving men the tools they need to stay on top of their health in a world that is constantly demanding more from them. Whether that's biotin gummies to help with thinning hair, rosemary oil for a fuller look, or a caffeine-infused shampoo to energize their scalp, Better is offering solutions that are both practical and premium.

"We want to make wellness the right of every man in the Middle East," Dib added. "This statement isn't just about product distribution—it's about changing the mindset. For Better, wellness isn't a luxury that only the privileged can afford; it's a basic right for everyone," he said.

The Wingman You Never Had

In the competitive world of wellness startups, it's not enough to have a great product; securing the right financial backing is key to driving long-term growth. Better recently raised USD$550,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Salica Spring Studios' fund, backed by Salica Investments and Al Waha Fund of Funds, and Plus VC (+VC), MENA's most active VC, within a month of going live. The funding round marks a significant step toward Better's expansion and ability to further innovate in the men's wellness space.

Dib is optimistic about what's to come. "This funding milestone represents more than financial support; it's a commitment to a future where men can lead better, healthier lives," he said. The startup plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings and accelerate its market presence, including the anticipated launch of chewable tablets designed for treating health conditions that affects millions of men worldwide but remains shrouded in secrecy and shame.

The product line expansion and increased market presence will also allow Better to scale rapidly and meet the growing demand for accessible men's health products in the region. With the backing of reputable investors and the UAE's emerging status as a hub for startups and innovation, Better is poised to make a significant impact on how men approach their health, wellness, and self-care.

A New Era for Men's Health in the UAE and Beyond

What Better is offering is more than just a new health brand; it's a cultural shift. Men, especially in high-stress environments like the UAE, face unique mental pressures that eventually manifest in physical issues—be it stress-induced hair loss and anxiety. Traditionally, solutions to these problems have been either inaccessible, expensive, or stigmatized. But now, with the introduction of personalized health solutions and the ability to get effective treatments without embarrassment, Better is bridging the gap.

Dib's statement that "therapy, physical wellness, and physical treatment for men, whether it's for their organs or otherwise, should be more affordable and scalable" underscores the startup's mission. With the wellness industry being revolutionized globally, it's high time men's health received the same attention and innovative solutions that other sectors—like fintech, transportation, and cloud kitchens—have enjoyed.

Settling For Supplements

With Better's innovative business model, strategic funding, and vision for the future, the company is set to redefine the wellness industry for men in the UAE and across the Middle East: It's telling men that they don't have to settle for supplements that don't work.

Better's personalized approach, ease of access, and commitment to affordability will likely pave the way for a new era of health products and services designed for men, without the shame or stigma. As Better continues to grow and introduce new products, it's clear that they're not just selling supplements—they're building a movement. One mint, one gummy, one man at a time.