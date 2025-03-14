You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Muna Rahim is the founder of CrACKLES, a Dubai-based dessert brand specialising in gourmet hand-crafted rice crispy treats. Launched in April 2021, CrACKLES offers a distinct product made of premium ingredients using creative techniques, catering to the everyday consumer, while also ideal for special occasions, event catering, and corporate gifting.

Muna's journey began when she upgraded traditional rice crispy treats for her daughter's birthday party, receiving enthusiastic feedback from guests that sparked a wave of demand. Today, the company features a variety of 12 delicious flavours and caters to an array of customers, providing customized and uniquely designed desserts. Operating primarily online across Dubai and the entire UAE, the brand caters to customers through major delivery platforms and pop-up events.

Her entrepreneurial spirit has led to significant achievements, including a long-list nomination for Deliveroo's restaurant awards and a successful pitch on Shark Tank Dubai, where she secured a deal with three investors. With plans to expand into new markets across the GCC, Muna is committed to growing CrACKLES in the gourmet desserts segment.

Muna Rahim, Founder, CrACKLES. Source: CrACKLES

With a global corporate background, Muna has worked in major companies, including American Express, and Berlitz Corporation, before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey. She holds a B.A. in Economics and French from the University of Toronto. In an exclusive interview, she explains how the company started and her plans for the future.

Can you give an overview of the size of the company today?

CrACKLES has grown significantly since its launch in 2021, evolving from a home-based concept into a successful brand with a dedicated production facility. We currently operate in the UAE, with Dubai as our primary market and, with the right partner(s), we are exploring expansion into other GCC countries. We have seen exponential growth year over year.

What do you see as the potential growth?

CrACKLES is more than just a treat. It's an experience that brings joy, sparks connections and creates smiles for people of all ages. It introduces a unique niche in the region's dessert market. We've tapped into an unmet demand for high-quality, customizable rice crispy treats that blend indulgence with creativity. A first of its kind in the region, the potential for growth is enormous.

Image source: CrACKLES

Where do you see the company in 5 years' time?

I want CrACKLES to be synonymous with rice crispy treats. A brand instantly recognized for its quality, creativity and unique take on a nostalgic favourite treat. Key milestones for the next five years would include strengthening our presence in the UAE, expanding in the region, and establishing a retail presence.

What made you decide to leave the corporate world for a life as an entrepreneur?

I had a successful corporate career but I always had an entrepreneurial spirit. The turning point was my daughter's birthday party, where I made rice crispy treats for the first time since living in Dubai. The overwhelming response from friends and family made me realize that there was an untapped market for gourmet versions of this nostalgic treat. That moment sparked an idea that quickly turned into a business. At that time, I was on a break from the corporate world and while returning to it would have offered stability, my passion and belief in what I was creating drove me to take the leap into entrepreneurship.

What have been the biggest challenges you have faced?

Breaking into the very competitive F&B market in Dubai required more than just a great product. It meant establishing a strong brand identity, differentiating ourselves from well-established players (including global chains) and finding creative ways to capture customer attention in a crowded space. Each of these challenges has strengthened our foundation and prepared us for even bigger opportunities.

Image source: CrACKLES

Tell us more about how the company started?

It all started with a simple idea: making rice crispy treats for my daughter's birthday. The guests loved them so much that I began receiving requests for more, inspiring me to experiment with flavours and designs.

Rice crispy treats have always been a personal favourite since childhood, but beyond that, I'm a creative at heart. What I love most about them is their versatility – they're like a blank canvas, ready to be transformed and elevated.

It didn't take long for me to realize that there was a gap in the market for high-quality customizable rice crispy treats. That's when I decided to turn my passion project into something more. What started as a fun activity quickly transformed into a thriving business!

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs who want to follow in your footsteps?

My top few pieces of advice: