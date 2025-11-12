Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're an entrepreneur, you treat hiring, budgeting, financial modelling, legal structuring and product roadmap as strategic processes. Yet somehow "communication" often surfaces as an after-thought – a marketing add-on or PR exercise. That's a missed opportunity. In fact, when used wisely, strategic communications contribute to all business processes: they build trust, reduce friction, and accelerate growth. This trust advantage matters especially when you're raising capital, acquiring clients or co-creating partnerships.

Strategic communications for investor relations

In fundraising you're competing not just for money, but for trust. Pretty much every industry is highly competitive, and having a trust credit can give you a huge advantage, whether it helps you land on an investor's radar before you ever talk to them, get a relevant warm introduction, or receive an invitation to the events where your target investors are present.

Research confirms how decisive this early credibility can be: according to DocSend, investors spend an average of 2 minutes 42 seconds reviewing a startup's deck, and only about 12% of those decks lead to follow-up meetings. Meanwhile, founders who secure warm introductions are 13 times more likely to raise successfully than those relying on cold outreach.

That's why communication isn't a "nice-to-have" but a strategic precursor to fundraising. It's how you make sure your company is perceived as credible before you send the deck.

How to build that trust credit:

Shape your narrative early. Define three consistent talking points that reflect what your company stands for, and repeat them across every public channel. Repetition creates association.

Show momentum publicly. Announce pilot results, partnerships, or hires. Investors value consistent execution more than bold promises.

Use media strategically. A quote in a respected media outlet or podcast appearance lends third-party credibility and helps position you as part of the conversation.

Build offline credibility. Attend curated investor events and ecosystem meet-ups not to pitch, but to develop relationships that can later evolve into warm introductions.

Be visible where investors are active. Follow and engage with VCs on LinkedIn and X, comment insightfully (not with the help of AI!) on their posts rather than pitching directly. Familiar names get remembered.

One of the clearest modern examples is Guillaume Moubeche, founder of Lemlist. He started the company in 2018 with just US $1,000 and relied almost entirely on transparent communication to grow – he was publishing metrics, challenges, and even mistakes on LinkedIn, and ended up having a loyal following of founders and investors long before any formal fundraising.

According to Lemlist blog, in 2021, 20% of the company was sold for US $30 million, reaching a $150 million valuation, all while remaining profitable and fully bootstrapped. As of late 2024, the company reports over US $28 million in annual recurring revenue.

Lemlist's story demonstrates how consistent, credible communication compounds over time.

Strategic communications for client relations

When it comes to client acquisition, most companies focus on performance marketing (CPC, CPL, and conversion rates). That works for visibility, but it doesn't always build trust, especially in B2B or high-value segments.

For example, Notion, which is now valued at over $10 billion, grew its user base through strategic content and community storytelling rather than paid marketing. It shared use-cases, templates, and real user stories that made the product feel valuable before the purchase.

If you're a startup or a growing company, the same logic applies:

Share practical results, not just features. Show how your product solved a real problem for a real client.

Keep your message consistent – clients should hear the same story on your website, social media, and in meetings.

Use thought-leadership and case studies to show expertise in your niche rather than just claiming it.

This approach doesn't replace marketing, but it might amplify it by making every ad, email, or pitch land on a foundation of trust.

Strategic communications for partner relations

No company grows in isolation. At some point, building partnerships becomes one of the most strategic moves you can make, whether it's about entering a new market, expanding technology, or simply growing faster together. But partnerships don't just happen. To make them work, you need clear communication about what you stand for and why collaboration with you creates value.

A well-known example is the Spotify x Uber collaboration. It started with a simple idea of letting riders control the music during their trip, but it ended up strengthening both brands. Uber became more personalized, and Spotify reached millions of new listeners in a natural, lifestyle-driven way.

For startups, the same principle applies on a smaller scale. Imagine a sustainability tech company partnering with a large retailer to pilot eco-friendly packaging. If both communicate the story publicly – not as a press release, but as a shared mission – it attracts attention from investors, clients, and even regulators who want to support the same goals.

In practice:

Make sure your company's key message is clear and consistent before you approach anyone – that's how potential partners understand where you fit.

Treat communication as part of the partnership, not as an afterthought. Plan how both sides will talk about it and what outcomes you want to highlight.

Keep the narrative authentic. A joint initiative framed around real impact will always be more memorable than a formal collaboration announcement.

Partnerships can open doors that marketing budgets can't. But only if others clearly see and believe in the story you're telling together.

Put simply, communication works best when it's part of the bigger picture: your fundraising, client growth, and partnerships. It doesn't have to lead every process, but when it's aligned with your real business goals, it becomes one of your strongest tools.