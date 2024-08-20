You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An initiative by PepsiCo, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, SABIC, a Riyadh-headquartered global diversified chemicals company, and 12 other strategic partners, the Mega Green Accelerator, in its inaugural 2024 edition, selected eight startups to participate in the program, which received over 300 submissions.

Beirut-born startup Mrüna - which is now based out of Dubai - is the company behind BiomWeb, a project that promotes a decentralized, tech-oriented network of nature-based wastewater treatment systems. "At Mrüna, we are addressing the critical issue of sewage infrastructure, which is prohibitively expensive for real estate developers," says Ziad Hussami, co-founder and CEO of Mrüna. "Even in modern regions like the UAE, some neighborhoods remain disconnected from the sewage network, and rely on diesel-hungry trucks to collect their wastewater, leading to 270,000 trips per year in Dubai alone."

Hussami explains that while mechanical systems for water reuse exist, they are costly, complex, visually unappealing, and require dedicated space, whereas the Mrüna solution aims to provide a more affordable, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing alternative for wastewater management, reducing reliance on traditional sewage infrastructure and extensive truck trips. Plus, its uniqueness lies in Mrüna's design philosophy, which is grounded in the belief that there is no waste in nature. "Our pioneering solution for sustainable wastewater management leverages decentralized nature-based sanitation infrastructure," explains Hussami. "The BiomWeb system treats wastewater through a series of tanks inspired by natural aquatic habitats, producing reusable water for irrigation. Key features include smart components, such as the smart holding tank and windmill, ensuring energy efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the integration of an internet of things system aids in continuous monitoring and data reporting, streamlining asset management for optimal performance."

Mrüna's comprehensive "drain to drip irrigation" service includes the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of its BiomWeb system onsite. "This service covers the treatment of wastewater, the provision of clean water for irrigation, and detailed data reporting, ensuring full transparency and efficiency in sustainability efforts," Hussami explains. "By addressing the substantial market of sewage trucking, valued at approximately AED100 million in Dubai alone, we aim to offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution." As such, Mrüna has initially attracted the attention of temporary site offices, like construction sites and informal settlements, but Hussami is now strategically expanding the company's clientele to incorporate existing properties like hotels, mosques, and similar establishments. "Looking ahead, our long-term goal is to collaborate with developers on master planning for comprehensive, sustainable sanitation solutions that reimagine future infrastructure," Hussami adds.

Today, the Mrüna team counts 15 employees, split between Dubai and Lebanon, and it includes four co-founders from diverse professional backgrounds. Since Mrüna was founded in 2020, it faced a number of obstacles from the outset, including the COVID- 19 pandemic and the economic crisis and currency devaluation in Lebanon, which they managed to overcome with the support of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for deploying their systems in informal settlements around the country. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 resulted in further complications for the company. "Because some grants earmarked for Lebanon were redirected to Ukraine, impacting our funding," Hussami explains. "Moreover, we have grappled with manufacturing and supply chain disruptions. Our production is based in Lebanon, and we ship to the UAE, but direct shipping to the KSA remains a logistical challenge. Additionally, introducing a new, environmentally friendly technology has required considerable effort to gain acceptance. Shifting from traditional treatment systems to our green, decentralized solutions is a significant transition for many. Overcoming these barriers involves continuous awareness and demonstration of the long-term quality/cost benefits of our sustainable approach."

This is why the support of the Mega Green Accelerator is crucial for Mrüna, with Hussami believing that it will offer his company a unique opportunity to scale its sustainable solutions, access crucial funding streams, optimize its supply chain logistics, and forge partnerships with industry leaders driving the initiative, like SABIC and PepsiCo. Hussami's future plans for Mrüna are thus plentiful, which includes expanding its service installations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to broaden the company's footprint in the UAE market, while also establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia. "Furthermore, we're progressing with proof of concepts for SABIC and PepsiCo, aiming to collaborate closely with SABIC to develop our solutions using their advanced materials science knowledge to investigate new manufacturing methodologies and incorporate recycled materials to reduce our carbon footprint," Hussami adds. "Additionally, we're exploring a partnership with PepsiCo to implement our services for water replenishment, leveraging their expertise in sustainability initiatives."

Looking at the scene for startups in the sustainability domain in the UAE, Hussami views it as being distinctly positive. "If your company is offering a more sustainable alternative to business as usual, your time is now," Hussami says. "The world is conspiring to help you succeed. Corporates are climbing onto the the corporate sustainability band wagon, and sustainability key performance indicators have become a fundamental part of doing business. Most importantly, banks and lenders are providing incentives for to shift to sustainable practices, and to qualify, businesses have to justify their declarations to third-party auditors and demonstrate real results. Greenwashing is still a concern, but customers are increasingly seeking measurable and verifiable results. And that is good news for those who can provide both. There is more money out there flagged for sustainable projects than there are viable projects to fund. Regulators, investors, and corporates are conspiring for us to succeed in ways that did not exist a few years ago."

'TREP TALK Mrüna co-founder and CEO Ziad Hussami shares his tips for entrepreneurs in the sustainability domain



Invest in your team "Build a team that is committed to your mission and equipped with the skills needed to innovate and adapt in a challenging environment."

Build strategic partnerships "Collaborate with local stakeholders, including government entities, industry leaders, and research institutions. These partnerships can provide valuable resources, funding opportunities, and market insights, helping you navigate challenges and scale your impact effectively."

Understand the local landscape "Complying with local laws and leveraging available incentives can facilitate smoother operations and growth for your business."

Never give up "The path to developing sustainable solutions may be challenging, but perseverance is key. Stay resilient and determined in pursuing your goals, overcoming obstacles, and making a positive impact, despite the difficulties."

Enjoy the journey "Celebrate milestones, learn from setbacks, and cultivate a passion for sustainability that fuels your journey toward creating meaningful change."

