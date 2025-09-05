You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rather than approaching the UAE as a temporary stop, Lucy Hilson decided to fully immerse herself in its culture, energy, and opportunities. Today, Dubai is her home and a base of her boutique PR agency Cosmetic PR. "In the UK, I'd built a respected agency with a reputation and steady inbound leads. Then, just like I did 11 years ago in London, I recognized that the aesthetics industry here was evolving fast, with new clinics, treatments, and professionals entering the space, but not enough strategic PR support to help them stand out. Here, I had to reintroduce myself, establish trust, and earn my place all over again. But that challenge also reinvigorated my hunger, it reminded me what I'm capable of building from the ground up."

Cosmetic PR specializes in public relations for the aesthetics and wellness sector, representing aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, skincare brands, medical devices, clinics, and wellness companies. This niche developed organically from Hilson's early foundation in spa and wellness PR, driven by a strong focus on treat- ment outcomes and tangible results.

As the agency expanded into advanced aesthetics, it identified a significant gap in media representation—particularly in expert-led, credible storytelling. "I've always believed in championing the people behind the procedures – the science, the results, the trust," Hilson says. "Dubai's aesthetic sector is dynamic and fast-moving. It's not just keeping up with global trends – in many ways, it's setting them. But with so many players entering the space, it's never been more important to have a strong, strategic communications presence. There's a real appetite for visibility here – but visibility that converts, builds trust, and positions brands as leaders, not just noise."

In the UAE's aesthetics sector, Hilson advises that effective communication strategies must be rooted in trust, expertise, and proven results. She finds the local audience highly discerning, with a clear understanding of the services and outcomes they seek. As such, traditional promotional tactics or overly commercial messaging often fall short. "It's not enough to just say "look at this transformation" – you need to explain how you got there, why it works, and who is behind it," Hilson says. "Strategy-wise, I always encourage brands to think long-term. One of the biggest mistakes I see in this region is expecting instant success – a lot of people want to build a brand overnight, but real PR takes time, consistency, and clarity."

Another piece of advice for her clients is to trust the process. "I always say: you're the expert in the treatment room, and I'm the expert in positioning you outside it. I know the formula that converts visibility into trust and enquiries," Hilson explains. "So one of the biggest do's? Trust the process. Let your PR team guide the narrative, shape the story, and build the momentum. And don't try to do everything all at once – effective PR is never about noise, it's about strategy."

In a highly competitive market, Cosmetic PR distinguishes itself through a focused specialization in aesthetics PR. While many agencies group beauty, fashion, and wellness under a single umbrella, Hilson decided to focus exclusively on the aesthetics sector. "I understand treatments, techniques, downtime, regulations – and that's why clients trust me," she says. "This isn't a generic beauty category. It requires precision, experience, and deep sector knowledge – and that's what sets us apart."

In line with that, she manages boutique teams across the UK and UAE in order to keep Cosmetic PR highly focused, close-knit, and results-driven. "My clients are trusting me with their visibility, reputation, and growth – so I'm closely involved in every campaign," Hilson says. "I'm the one with two decades of experience in this space, and I know that what converts isn't generic exposure – it's strategic storytelling with the right relationships behind it."

As a founder in the fast-evolving PR world, she also needs to balance creativity with commercial demands. "In PR, creativity is what gets you noticed, but commercial clarity is what gets results," Hilson explains. "For me, the balance comes from always tying big ideas back to business goals. It's not about press for press's sake – it's about visibility that converts. Whether it's a headline- grabbing launch, expert opinion led features in top titles to build credibility and searchability, or a viral campaign – I always ask: will this build trust, drive bookings, or elevate the brand's authority? In such a fast-paced industry, it's easy to get distracted by trends or vanity metrics. But when you build strategies around impact, not ego, that's when PR becomes a true growth tool. I'm obsessed with both sides – the creative storytelling and the numbers that prove it worked."

Cosmetic PR's next chapter is centered on strategic growth and evolution. Hilson says that, after years of refining what drives tangible results, her goal is now to scale that proven framework. "It's about expanding that ecosystem that we have built. There's a new focus on founder visibility, expert-led partnerships, and skin-first brand storytelling. I'm launching new ways of working that reflect how the PR landscape is changing – it's not just about the press release anymore, it's about how you show up across every touchpoint. And yes, we're quietly expanding our international footprint too – growing into markets where aesthetic innovation is booming. I've always believed PR is about momentum, and we're only just getting started," she concludes.

'TREP TALK: Cosmetic PR founder Lucy Hilson advises entrepreneurs



Just go for it – don't wait for perfect. "The biggest mistake is waiting until everything is lined up. It never will be. You learn the most by doing – and momentum builds once you take that first step. You'll figure things out along the way."



Understand the market – it's not the same as back home. "What works in the UK or the US doesn't always translate here. The UAE has its own pace, culture, expectations, and consumer behaviors. Do your homework, adapt your approach, and be willing to listen and learn." }Put yourself out there. "This is a city built on visibility and relationships. Be present – go to events, meet people, join conversations. The more you're out there, the more opportunities will come your way. Networking here really does open doors."



Stay in learning mode. "The most successful entrepreneurs I know never stop asking questions. Dubai moves quickly – industries evolve fast, and you have to evolve with them. Stay curious and stay plugged into what's happening around you."



Tap into the support available. "The UAE is actually an incredible place to launch a business – there's a real spirit of entrepreneurship here, and so many people willing to share, support, and collaborate. If you put yourself in the right rooms, things will move for you.