A few years ago, while packing for a trip, I watched my brother casually reach for my moisturizer. "It's the only thing that actually works," he said. It was such a normal exchange - but it stayed with me. Why did something as universal as skincare feel like something he wasn't supposed to own?

That memory followed me, and the more I paid attention, the more I saw how something as personal and human as skincare had been divided and packaged along gender lines. Women were steered towards radiance and softness. Men toward control and grit, and in the process, we lost something simple: skin.

Skin doesn't care what label it carries- it responds to stress, climate, sleep, and consistency. It responds to being looked after, simply and gently. I created Ashri Skin to blend the beauty rituals passed down through generations of Nubian women with the science-backed simplicity of modern Korean skincare. My goal wasn't to create a brand that felt trendy. It was to create a space where people could feel seen-whatever their gender, tone, or type.

Ashri means "beautiful" in Nobin, my ancestral mother tongue. It's a word rooted not in appearance, but in presence. In wholeness. In how we tend to ourselves and the people around us. I wanted Ashri to reflect that kind of beauty-quiet, rooted, and free from labels. A beauty that moves beyond gender, beyond rigid definitions - something more fluid, honest, and universally human.

I didn't set out to build a "gender-neutral brand". I set out to build something that made sense. And the people around me-friends, family, customers-kept affirming that choice. I've seen firsthand how younger customers, especially Gen Z and millennials, gravitate toward Ashri's inclusive ethos. For them, it's not just about skincare. It's about feeling recognised in the choices they make.

Ashri offers straightforward routines that take the guesswork out of daily skincare. In a market flooded with influencer hype and overwhelming steps, I wanted to offer calm. Our products are clean, cruelty-free, and designed to work synergistically-no matter your skin type, gender, or shade. We're not here to fix you. We're here to support you.

The numbers reflect what I've experienced. 70% of skincare users now prefer products suitable for all genders (NPD Group, 2023). Gen Z and Millennials are 2.5 times more likely to seek out gender-neutral brands (Accenture). In the MENA region, unisex skincare has seen a 21% increase in online engagement year-over-year (GWI, 2024). These aren't just market shifts-they're reflections of lived reality. People are tired of having to decode who a product is "for."

But building Ashri hasn't just been about filling a gap only- it's taught me so much about what people need from a brand today.

Here's What I've Learnt:

People want simplicity. Life is complex. Skincare shouldn't be. When we launched Ashri with intentionally minimal routines, we heard again and again how much customers appreciated being able to care for their skin without second-guessing steps or ingredients.

Inclusivity builds trust. Every element of Ashri-from our tone to our packaging, is built to reflect a real-world audience. When people see themselves in your brand, they feel welcomed, and more importantly, like they belong there.

Storytelling creates resonance. By sharing my Nubian heritage and the reasons behind Ashri's name and philosophy, we've been able to create deeper, more personal connections with our community.

Listening shapes everything. Ashri's most thoughtful improvements-from texture adjustments to packaging tweaks, have come directly from the people who use our products. Their voices are a constant part of how we grow.



Ashri was never about covering every need. It's about showing up for the people who often feel left out. You don't need to perform your gender, or decode a ten-step routine, to deserve good skin. Just a few minutes and a product that feels familiar, uncomplicated, and made with you in mind. That's who Ashri is made for.

I believe we all deserve that. A moment to look in the mirror and feel held-not judged, not marketed to, just supported. That's what Ashri offers: a return to yourself, not performance. A quiet ritual that reminds you you're allowed to take up space.

So when I conceptualized Ashri, rooted here in the Middle East and developed in Korea, I did so with one clear intention: to craft skincare that honors skin, not stereotypes, and to contribute to a vision of beauty that isn't divided by gender, but shared by all.

Because in the end, I built Ashri for anyone who's ever felt left out of the beauty aisle. For anyone who's borrowed someone else's moisturizer and thought: this is what works, and for anyone who, like me, is learning that the simplest rituals often become the most powerful.

Ashri is for real people, living real lives. Honest. Uncomplicated. And rooted in something universal-a little time to feel at home in our skin.