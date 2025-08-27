Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Growth through innovation has long been synonymous with the creation of new products and processes. However, in an age of accelerating change, entrepreneurs' competitive advantage lies in a new approach to leadership: one that is intentional, purpose-driven, and people-focused. It's not just about building a better product; it's about building a culture where new thinking thrives to make those better products possible.

The leadership gap in entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs are instinctive in their vision, creativity, and determination, but when it comes to leadership, they often learn as they go. To sustain growth, entrepreneurs need to bridge the gap between the informal and reactive leadership approaches of the past and embrace innovations in how their organization is led, managed, and structured and in how it creates.

A focus on foresight

Developing strategic foresight is essential for leaders to become more intentional and adaptive in tackling modern business challenges. By combining practical, innovative tools, like environmental scanning and trend mapping, with forward-thinking strategies to plan for 'what if' scenarios, entrepreneurs will be better placed to manage in uncertain business landscapes.

Leading change systematically

Entrepreneurs are naturally adept at experimenting, iterating, and pivoting to market demands, which is critical in navigating uncertainty and disruption. However, it is also important to take a systematic rather than impulsive approach to implementing change. Entrepreneurs should plan, communicate, and deliver change through clear frameworks and strategies that enable results to be measured and lessons to be learnt.

Adopting the human-centric approach

It is often overlooked that innovations start with people, which means HR strategies should be seamlessly aligned with growth plans. Embracing innovative approaches in people management can help entrepreneurs to navigate the human complexities of building a business. By shifting the mindset from control to trust, entrepreneurs will enable remote and hybrid work models to be more effective, and by fostering a failure-tolerant environment, employees will be more inclined to experiment and innovate.

Bridging the new digital divide

The notion of the digital divide has moved on from access to technology to the ability to capitalize on technological advancements like AI, automation, and data-driven systems. While entrepreneurs focus on the core of their business, it is still critical that they keep pace with these advancements, particularly in traditionally slow-moving sectors. As the question of ethics shrouds much of the digital transformation landscape, entrepreneurs should also be prepared to lead the way in setting the standards for their business.

The route to leadership innovation

Many startups and entrepreneurial ventures are still led with the 20th-century leadership mindset, creating a mismatch between the complexity of the world they aim to change and the simplicity of the tools they are using to try and do so. The route to leadership innovation lies in a combination of academic learning and practical experience. Leadership education offers access to the latest academic theories, models, and research-backed concepts that rarely emerge in day-to-day business operations. Combined with real-world practical contexts, these structured insights can enable entrepreneurs to test, adapt, and form habits in innovative leadership practice.