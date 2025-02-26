UAE-Based Phoenix Group to Attend Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference in New York

The conference brings together industry experts, investors, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in technology.

Phoenix Group PLC, a UAE-based tech company that offers Bitcoin mining, blockchain, and next-generation digital and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, is all set to participate in the Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City, USA, from March 11-12, 2025. The company's delegation will be led by its co-founder and CEO Munaf Ali.

As the first digital assets company from the MENA region to attend the event, Phoenix Group will join a distinguished group of global technology leaders. The conference brings together industry experts, investors, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in technology.

Topics covered at Cantor Global Technology Conference will include the institutionalization of cryptocurrency, the intersection of Bitcoin mining and AI/data centers, and the future of digital assets. Phoenix Group is expected to leverage its position as a leading Bitcoin miner to share insights and expertise with attendees.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with leading investors and industry experts. It's also an opportunity for us to meet with our ever-growing US investors and institutional client base," Ali said in a statement. "Since our founding in 2017, Phoenix Group has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. We're proud of our achievements and excited about the future. By attending the Cantor Global Technology Conference, we aim to showcase our leadership in scalable infrastructure, proprietary technology, and sustainable digital innovation."

The first crypto and blockchain conglomerate in the region to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Phoenix Group operates multiple mining facilities in the US, Canada, Oman, Ethiopia, and the UAE, with a total mining capacity of 451 megawatts (MW). It also operates the largest mining farm in the MENA region.