Could we design something that felt more intentional — a space that supported both imaginative play for children and a sense of ease and connection for parents?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When I first expanded into the GCC market in 2017, I was struck by Dubai's remarkable ability to blend innovation with aspiration. This city doesn't just follow global trends — it redefines them. Whether in luxury fashion, hospitality, or retail, the appetite for exceptional, world-class experiences is insatiable. But as I immersed myself more deeply into the regional market, I noticed an unexpected gap: while adults had access to a variety of luxury experiences, children's spaces were often overlooked.

There were, of course, plenty of play zones across malls and entertainment venues — each offering its own version of fun and excitement. But as I observed these spaces more closely, I started to wonder if there was an opportunity to reimagine what a play environment could offer. Could we design something that felt more intentional — a space that supported both imaginative play for children and a sense of ease and connection for parents? That question sparked the journey toward creating an experience that blended creativity, comfort, and care in a way that reflected the values of today's families.

That simple question became the foundation for Boo Boo Laand — a luxury children's entertainment concept that took two years of research and planning before finally opening at Dubai Mall in October 2024. What we launched wasn't just a play area; it was a curated world of imagination, where design, education, safety, and customer experience work in harmony. We envisioned a space that children would be excited to explore — and that parents would feel good about. Today, just over six months later, we welcome around 1,800 customers a day — a number that validates not only the concept but the growing demand for premium, family-first experiences.

Building a luxury concept from the ground up requires more than vision. It demands a layered investment of resources, strategy, and heart. So, what does it really take?

Research Before Design

Long before any drawings were made or layouts proposed, the journey started with research. I dove into global trends in early childhood development, sensory play, and emotional wellness. I studied how colors and textures influence mood, how children navigate spaces, and what kinds of interactions hold their attention. Most importantly, I spoke to parents — not in passing, but in depth — about what they wished existed for their families.

The conclusion was clear: families weren't looking for more noise or overstimulation. They wanted calm. They wanted purpose. They wanted experiences that nurtured their children's curiosity and imagination without overwhelming them.

Designing with Dual Audiences in Mind

One of the most important things I learned was that you're never designing solely for children. You're designing for parents too. Children might run toward play structures — but it's the parents who decide whether to return. Every element of the space needed to resonate with both: to excite the child, while reassuring the adult.

That meant carefully balancing energy and serenity. From the color palette to lighting and layout, we aimed to create an environment that inspired creativity, without causing chaos. Designing in this way became a matter of creating moments of shared joy — experiences that brought families together, rather than separating adults and children into different zones of engagement.

A Hospitality Mindset

Coming from a background in fashion and customer experience, I approached the concept not as a traditional play space, but more like a boutique hospitality offering. That meant putting operational discipline front and center. Everything — from staff training and cleanliness to guest flow and programming — needed to reflect a premium standard.

Customer service, in this context, wasn't limited to transactions. It was about building trust with parents, creating emotional safety for children, and ensuring that every visit felt intentional and cared for. We weren't just welcoming guests — we were welcoming families into a space that needed to feel like an extension of their own values.

Innovation with Purpose

Dubai is a city that embraces big ideas. But innovation for its own sake can quickly become superficial. Instead, we focused on purposeful innovation — elements that added value to the child's experience, not just to the marketing narrative.

That meant incorporating multi-sensory elements, tactile environments, and spaces that inspired imaginative play. It also meant drawing inspiration from nature and real-life experiences that children could see, touch, and understand. The goal wasn't to entertain passively, but to engage meaningfully. We weren't building distractions — we were building opportunities for learning, connection, and wonder.

Building the Right Team

Behind any successful concept is a team that understands the mission. And in a space designed for children, the human element is even more critical. We invested in a team that wasn't just trained in logistics or safety, but in empathy and emotional intelligence. Every team member needed to understand that they were playing a role in shaping a child's memory — and a parent's trust.

Great design can create beautiful spaces. But great people create lasting experiences.

Emotional Connection as a Metric

Six months after opening, the measure of success I return to most isn't daily footfall or revenue — though both are important. It's the look on a child's face when they don't want to leave. It's the parent who tells us that they finally found a space where they could relax while their child played independently. It's the families who return week after week, because they feel seen, understood, and valued.

In a world where everything moves fast, emotional connection is the most powerful form of currency — and the hardest to earn. But once you have it, it becomes the foundation for community, loyalty, and long-term growth.

A Note to Fellow Entrepreneurs

For any entrepreneur looking to build something meaningful in Dubai — especially something that serves families — my advice is simple: listen deeply before you build. Don't be tempted by spectacle or size. Instead, focus on purpose. Let empathy guide your design, let hospitality guide your operations, and let emotional connection guide your strategy.

This city rewards original thinking, but only when it's backed by intention, insight, and care. There's always room in the market for ideas that meet real emotional needs.

Ultimately, the luxury of childhood isn't found in themed rides or oversized screens. It's found in the quiet moments — in time, in attention, in wonder. If we can protect that through the spaces we create, then we're not just building businesses. We're building something that truly matters.