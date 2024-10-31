With iFLYTRANS and its portfolio of language solutions, iFLYTEK is not only addressing the communication needs of global enterprises but also enhancing everyday interactions.

At the recently concluded GITEX Global event in Dubai, iFLYTEK, a company offering artificial intelligence and natural language processing, introduced its iFLYTRANS solution to the Middle East market.

Designed to facilitate barrier-free communication across languages, iFLYTRANS offers real-time translation capabilities in nine languages, catering to the region's highly diverse cultural and linguistic landscape.

With the Middle East rapidly becoming a hub for global business and international conferences, the tool addresses an urgent need for seamless multilingual communication in various professional and public settings.

Empowering multilingual communication for large-scale events

iFLYTRANS is a solution for high-end conferences, press events, and exhibitions that draw diverse audiences. The solution offers real-time machine transcription and translation capabilities, available in both on-site and online versions. iFLYTEK's sophisticated speech recognition, transcription, machine translation, and speech synthesis technologies enable the system to handle mixed-language recognition (such as Chinese and English) and facilitate seamless translation between multiple languages, including French, German, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Arabic.

The service highlights of iFLYTRANS include customizable features like real-time subtitles, speaker acoustic model customization, and multilingual translation options. It also offers on-site and integrated live-streaming subtitling, editing, publishing, and sensitive words blocking for enhanced event control. Furthermore, the system supports a subtitle bar and a multilingual full-screen mode, effectively catering to various meeting formats. Attendees can access translations by scanning a QR code or using simultaneous interpretation headphones, enabling an inclusive experience for diverse participants.

Proven success across high-profile events

iFLYTRANS has already demonstrated its effectiveness in high-profile events around the globe, including international sports events, the 2021 China International Import Expo, and the 2023 World Manufacturing Convention, where it enabled real-time bilingual subtitling. At the BEYOND Expo Macao 2023, iFLYTRANS offered exclusive transcription technology support, reinforcing the role of AI-driven tools in supporting technological innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The tool's growing impact is evident, with iFLYTRANS now deployed in over 50 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 400,000 conferences and reaching an audience of over 400 million viewers.

Application scenarios for every setting

iFLYTRANS's versatility extends to numerous application scenarios, making it suitable for offline conferences, forums, live streaming events, cloud video conferences, and cross-border business meetings. By offering scalable solutions for various event formats, iFLYTRANS enhances accessibility for multilingual audiences and ensures efficient communication in diverse environments, from corporate settings to public sector events.

Innovative language solutions for every user

In addition to iFLYTRANS, iFLYTEK launched its Smart Translator at GITEX, designed for personal, everyday use. The Smart Translator makes global communication accessible to individuals, breaking down language barriers in daily interactions, whether for travel, study, or casual conversation.

Further pushing the boundaries of accessible translation, iFLYTEK's A/V Translation tool enables real-time multilingual subtitle generation for live broadcasts and video content. This advancement allows audiences to choose their preferred language, thereby enhancing accessibility for viewers in educational, training, and entertainment sectors.

With iFLYTRANS and its portfolio of language solutions, iFLYTEK is not only addressing the communication needs of global enterprises but also enhancing everyday interactions. In the Middle East, where international communication is pivotal, these innovations present a transformative solution for businesses, government entities, and individuals alike. As the region grows as a global meeting ground, tools like iFLYTRANS underscore the role of AI-driven language solutions in fostering a truly connected world.