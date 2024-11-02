In an exclusive interview, Mahmood discussed e& UAE's ambitious plans to reshape the digital landscape, particularly with its latest innovations unveiled at GITEX Global 2024.

e& UAE is setting a new standard for connectivity and digital experiences, and at the helm is CEO Masood M. Sharif Mahmood. In an exclusive interview, Mahmood discussed e& UAE's ambitious plans to reshape the digital landscape, particularly with its latest innovations unveiled at GITEX Global 2024. The company's advancements in AI and 5G are redefining how we interact with digital technology, while its "Human Digital Advisors" showcase a futuristic customer service experience powered by immersive AI-driven holographic technology.

Mahmood emphasized that e& UAE is committed to delivering real-world AI applications that bring measurable value and transformation across sectors. The UAE division is also focused on surpassing global standards in connectivity, introducing the region's fastest aggregated 5G-Advanced speed at 50Gbps. This technological leap exemplifies e& UAE's dedication to bringing seamless and powerful digital experiences to users, revolutionizing how people connect, work, and interact across the UAE and beyond.

